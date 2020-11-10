You are here

UN launches new Libya talks amid cautious optimism

Hassen Al Anssari a member of one of Libya's rival factions attend the opening ceremony of the Libya's peace talks in Tunis, Tunisia, Monday Nov. 9, 2020. (AP)
Updated 10 November 2020
AFP

  • Guterres urged world powers to support peace efforts and to respect a long-standing UN arms embargo, words echoed by the host of the talks, Tunisian President Kais Saied
GAMMARTH, TUNISIA: Rival Libyan factions met Monday for UN-led talks aimed at bringing a lasting peace to their war-torn North African country and preparing for elections.
The meeting in neighboring Tunisia follows months of relative calm and a key cease-fire deal in October between the two major camps in the long-running conflict.
“You have the opportunity to end a tragic conflict,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told delegates in a video message at the opening ceremony.
“Now it’s your turn to shape the future of your country.”
Libya has seen a decade of violence since the 2011 toppling of Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising, with a complex web of regional conflicts exacerbated by foreign intervention.
But October’s cease-fire agreement has allowed for vital oil production to resume and for progress on efforts to end years of political deadlock.
This week’s talks in Gammarth, near the Tunisian capital Tunis, aim to unify the country under a single executive and pave the way for national elections.
The 75 Libyan delegates, selected by the UN, have given up the right to play a role in the resulting political body. As well as preparing for national polls, the interim executive will face the daunting challenges of providing basic services in a country wracked by economic woes and the coronavirus pandemic.
Libya is dominated by two rival administrations: The Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which resulted from previous UN-backed talks in 2015 and a rival administration in the east, backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Peter Millett, a former British ambassador to Libya, warned on the first day of talks that “if potential spoilers like Haftar and the militias don’t see themselves benefitting, hostilities could break out again.”
“The most important thing is a timeline for elections,” he said.
“It needs to be short, maximum nine months, with key milestones for implementing and a clear message from the international community that they will impose sanctions on anyone who obstructs it.”
Guterres urged world powers to support peace efforts and to respect a long-standing UN arms embargo, words echoed by the host of the talks, Tunisian President Kais Saied.
“This is a historic moment,” Saied told delegates at the opening ceremony.
“We are able to overcome all difficulties and obstacles ... when there is no interference from outside powers.”
Media in both eastern and western Libya voiced cautious optimism about the talks.
Some described the dialogue as the last chance to avoid the partition of Libya and bring an end to a decade of violence.
Others said that by trying to redraw the transitional period without direct elections first, it would lay the ground for further armed clashes.

 

US envoy says it will be hard to re-enter Iran nuclear deal

Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
AP

US envoy says it will be hard to re-enter Iran nuclear deal

  • ‘It doesn’t really matter who is president on Jan. 20 in the sense that there’s going to be a negotiation with Iran anyway’
Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: The US envoy for Iran says the Trump administration will maintain its pressure campaign until the inauguration and anticipates it will be difficult for a future President Joe Biden to bring the US back into the 2015 nuclear agreement.
Elliott Abrams spoke to local journalists on Monday during a visit to Israel, which was staunchly opposed to the nuclear agreement.
“It doesn’t really matter who is president on Jan. 20 in the sense that there’s going to be a negotiation with Iran anyway,” Abrams said, echoing the Trump administration’s position that the US election results are not final until they have been officially certified.
“Whether it is possible to go back to the JCPOA remains to be seen,” he added, referring to the Iran deal.
President-elect Joe Biden has said he hopes to return the US to the agreement with world powers, in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018 and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran, which responded by publicly abandoning nuclear restrictions in the agreement.
Abrams said all US sanctions, including those related to human rights issues and Iran’s support for regional militant groups, would remain in place through Jan. 20.
“We have the maximum pressure sanctions program,” he said. “It will continue in November, it will continue in December, because it’s unrelated to politics, it’s unrelated to elections.”

