RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s civil defense on Tuesday issued weather warnings lasting until Friday for several regions throughout the Kingdom.
Officials anticipate more thunderstorms in Makkah, Al-Baha, Hail, Asir, the Eastern Province, and the Northern Borders Region, with moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds.
In a Twitter statement, authorities said some regions could experience torrential downpours.
The civil defense added that the regions of Madinah, Jazan, and Jouf would have moderate rain and windy conditions, while the Qassim region could expect light rain and medium to brisk winds.
The weather warnings were based on data from the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection.
Weather warnings issued for regions throughout Saudi Arabia until Friday
https://arab.news/8bet6
Weather warnings issued for regions throughout Saudi Arabia until Friday
- Officials anticipate more thunderstorms
- Some regions could experience torrential downpours
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s civil defense on Tuesday issued weather warnings lasting until Friday for several regions throughout the Kingdom.