You are here

  • Home
  • Russia-backed conference on Syrian refugees dismissed as ‘dog and pony show’

Russia-backed conference on Syrian refugees dismissed as ‘dog and pony show’

1 / 3
Syria's President Bashar Assad is seen on screen as he speaks during the international conference on the return of Syrian refugees in Damascus on Nov. 11, 2020. (SANA/Handout via REUTERS)
2 / 3
Russia's special envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev speaks during the international conference on the return of Syrian refugees in Damascus on Nov. 11, 2020. (SANA/Handout via REUTERS)
3 / 3
Ali-Ashgar Khaji, senior aide to Iran's foreign minister, speaks during the international conference on the return of Syrian refugees in Damascus on Nov. 11, 2020. (SANA/Handout via REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ntn6t

Updated 13 November 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

Russia-backed conference on Syrian refugees dismissed as ‘dog and pony show’

  • US State Department officials describe it as a distraction that is using millions of refugees as ‘political pawns’
Updated 13 November 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The US State Department on Thursday dismissed as a distraction a Russian-backed conference in Damascus that called for the return of millions of Syrian refugees to the war-ravaged country.

Richard Albright, deputy assistant secretary at the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, said it is no more than a show that bears no relation to the grim reality of the situation in Syria.

Joel Rayburn, the US special envoy for Syria, said the conference was “just a dog and pony show meant to distract from the fact that the Russians and the Assad regime have not done what the international community has been pressing them to do, which is to end the war and move to a political solution under UN Security Council resolution 2254.”

During the joint briefing, Albright also accused Russia and the Syrian regime of using refugees as “political pawns” to lend legitimacy to the regime. 

“This blatant disregard for the lives at stake is reprehensible,” he said, pointing out that the position of the UN is that conditions in Syria are not yet conducive to the safe and sustainable return of refugees.

“The few returns that have taken place have all too often been met with secondary displacement, continued dependence on international assistance and, in some cases, forced conscription, detention, forced disappearances and other human-rights violations,” Albright added.

“Displaced Syrians know this, and that’s why they’re not going back.”

The briefing came as the conference in Damascus entered its second day, with the aim of facilitating the return home of millions of people displaced by the Civil War. Syrian President Bashar Assad said in a televised speech that they “want to return home” but fear “terrorists and jihadists.”

Since the war began in 2011, more than half of the Syrian people have fled their homes. Millions are now refugees in other countries.

Albright said that a million Syrians were displaced by a regime offensive between December 2019 and February this year. This was “a pace of displacement faster than at any other time in the nine-year conflict,” he added,

“The Syrian government has a choice,” said Rayburn. “They can either take irreversible steps toward a peaceful resolution of this nearly decade-long conflict, or they can face further crippling sanctions and diplomatic isolation.”

On Nov. 9, the US administration implemented the fifth tranche of its Caesar Act sanctions, targeting Syrian military commanders, MPs, senior government figures and financiers. A total of 94 individuals and entities have been blacklisted since the first sanctions were announced in June.

The Caesar Act attracted overwhelming support from Democrats and Republicans in Congress, where it was backed by more than 500 of the 535 members. 

“There’s a bipartisan mandate for the Syria policy that we have been executing, and that is unlikely to change,” Rayburn said. 

Delegates at the conference in Damascus included representatives of 27 countries, including Iran, Venezuela and China. The UN and its organizations were not represented, nor were any of the major refugee-hosting countries. 

“Some of the countries that joined (the conference) are the same ones that continue to kill and injure civilians in Syria, forcing millions to flee,” said Rayburn. “These countries falsely suggested that Syria is now safe for refugees to return.

“Russia and the Assad regime in particular are seeking to raise funds for rebuilding a Syria that they themselves are responsible for destroying, while the Assad regime continues to fund military operations — at many millions of dollars a month — against its own citizens, and the Syrian regime is continuing to disappear Syrians who do return to areas under the regime’s control.”

Asked by Arab News what effects the US sanctions are having on the Syrian regime, Albright said they have damaged its “ability to mask the resources that it’s been using to attack and keep a stranglehold on the Syrian people.”

He added: “The impact has been quite deep on the Assad regime; the leaders at the top are desperate to get out from under the sanctions’ pressure. They are worried that it will continue to build.”

Rayburn said the US campaign of political and economic pressure is being carried out in concert with the EU, and vowed that the diplomatic and economic isolation of the Syrian regime will continue until a political solution is implemented, based on UN Security Council resolutions.

“We simply think you can’t have political reconciliation without accountability for what has happened,” he added. “Until there’s accountability and justice, there cannot be meaningful discussions around refugee returns.”

Rayburn also warned that “any attempt to reestablish or upgrade relations with the Syrian regime without addressing (its) atrocities undercuts efforts to promote accountability and move toward a lasting, peaceful and political solution to the Syrian conflict.”

Topics: Syrian refugees UN Security Council resolution 2254 Caesar Act

Related

Middle-East
‘In our hearts’: Radio keeps Syria refugees in Iraq close to home
Middle-East
Uprooted by war, Syrians settle in ruins of Roman temple

Iranian TV quiz show slammed as ‘disgusting,’ ‘cruel’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘spy’ question

Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Iranian TV quiz show slammed as ‘disgusting,’ ‘cruel’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘spy’ question

  • A video clip from the “Rokhdad” history and current affairs quiz program shows contestants being asked to identify individuals arrested on suspicion of spying in Iran
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian state television quiz show has been slammed over its use of images of jailed British woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in a question on espionage.

A video clip from the “Rokhdad” history and current affairs quiz program, which airs on the newly launched Ofogh network, shows contestants being asked to identify individuals arrested on suspicion of spying in Iran.

The footage was discovered and shared by BBC Persian journalist Parham Ghobadi and has since gone viral, the Independent reported.

During the recent episode, the show’s host asked, “which spy did (British Prime Minister) Boris Johnson demand to be released in a meeting with the Iranian president?” as contestants assessed a screen with several faces on it.

One of them answered incorrectly with “Jason Rezaian,” referring to a photo of The Washington Post journalist imprisoned for 18 months on espionage charges after a closed-door trial criticized by several international observers.

“Wrong. Nazanin Zaghari,” the host replied.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national, is a Reuters employee who has been jailed in Iran for five years on charges of spying, which human rights groups and the British government say are false.

Social media users reacted angrily to the “Rokhdad” clip, branding the use of the 42-year-old mom’s image in such a way as “disgusting,” “cruel,” and “sickening.”

The other individuals alleged to be spies and pictured for the quiz question were Lebanese and US resident Nizar Zakka who was freed in 2019 after four years in jail, and Canadian-Iranian diplomat Abdolrasoul Dorri-Esfahani who was part of the negotiation team for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and was jailed in 2017 on charges of leaking Iranian secrets during the talks.

Amir Toumaj, an expert and analyst on Iran, called the clip “an example of how the Islamic Republic uses instruments of pop cultures, creating bizarre, Kafkaesque scenes.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe recently gave an account of her first interrogation in 2016.

She said she was threatened with her daughter being taken away, and her interrogators claimed her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, was a spy and gave her false information regarding her release.

After her initial arrest and interrogation, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sent to the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran.

Topics: Middle East Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Related

Middle-East
Britain ‘appalled’ by Iran’s new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Middle-East
Iran sentences alleged US spies to up to 10 years in prison

Latest updates

Iranian TV quiz show slammed as ‘disgusting,’ ‘cruel’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘spy’ question
Twelve charged in Germany with plotting mosque attacks, murders
Ukraine says Iran dragging its feet in plane crash investigation
Finance ministers, bank governors at G20 say committed to suspend debt service payments
Saudi Arabia announces 20 more COVID-19 deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.