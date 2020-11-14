You are here

Investcorp sells US real estate assets for $900m

The properties were garden and townhome-style apartment buildings located in major metropolitan areas in Arizona, California, Florida and New York.
Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, announced that it has recently sold eight multifamily properties located in Arizona, California, Florida and New York, to multiple buyers for more than $900 million.

The properties were garden and townhome-style apartment buildings located in major metropolitan areas in Arizona, California, Florida and New York. Investcorp acquired the assets in 2016 and 2017 and completed numerous value-enhancing initiatives, increasing average monthly revenue per unit by approximately 20 percent, implementing select property and amenity upgrades and interior unit renovations as well as benefiting from the targeted markets’ consistently strong housing fundamentals with favorable supply/demand dynamics.

Yasser Bajsair, CEO of Investcorp, Saudi Arabia, said: “The US multifamily real estate continues to be a key area of focus for us given its strong fundamentals and resiliency as everyone will always need a place to live. We will continue to leverage our deep market expertise and history of successfully investing in real estate to identify attractive opportunities that align with our criteria and that we believe to be well-positioned to create value for our investors.”

Khulood Ebrahim, real estate product specialist at Investcorp, said: “We are pleased with the outcome of the exits and for the value that we created for our investors and shareholders. We assembled this portfolio of highly leased residential properties in key target markets with strong underlying economies, growing populations and limited supply, and the sales are a testament to our ability to consistently execute on our investment thesis to target strong cash flow-generating assets with opportunities for further capital appreciation through active, hands-on management.”

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes and infrastructure. Founded in 1982, the company today has a presence in 12 countries across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore.

Saudi Arabia is embracing education technology innovation in the “new normal,” enabling the changing role of the teacher, creative collaboration, and social distancing in the classroom. Aiming to support this shift, global technology brand Epson is participating in the Saudi Education Technology Summit 2020, running from Nov. 10-11.

Children across Saudi Arabia are being educated via adapted lesson plans and leveraging existing platforms in new ways, which may better equip them for their working futures.

A previous study run by Epson asked experts about the expected changes ahead for the future of the education sector. At that time, 78 percent of those experts and peers that Epson spoke to, believed that technology would challenge the traditional way of doing things in education.

“This is a time of massive transformation in education in Saudi Arabia, with Saudi Vision 2030 providing the roadmap for educational innovation,” said Jason McMillan, sales director, Epson Middle East. “The Saudi Education Technology Summit is an ideal platform for educational establishments to understand how the latest technologies can support social distancing in classrooms, drive interactive learning and collaboration, and save printing time and costs.”

During the virtual event, McMillan made a presentation on “Reshaping the Future of Education with Epson.” Epson is the event’s platinum partner.

Among the study respondents, 70 percent expected teachers to shift away from solely imparting knowledge to guiding students through learning, 64 percent said information and analytical skills would become the focus of education, and 71 percent agreed blended learning would make education more dynamic and teachers more efficient.

Augmented reality, and collaborative technologies, such as interactive projection enabled by the types of products Epson already supplies into schools and education establishments, are expected to enable and encourage more dynamic educational content, according to 70 percent of those in the study. Epson’s innovative educational collaboration solutions include the EB-1485Fi interactive display solution and the ELPDC21 education document camera.

Epson display solutions, with scalable and high-res projection displays, support safe schooling by allowing students to be seated 2 meters apart and ensuring all students can see the screen clearly, even those at the back. With scalable screens up to 155 inches, Epson display solutions offer a more flexible solution than flat panels.

