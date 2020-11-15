You are here

Olymp Trade shares what 2020 has taught traders, so far

(Supplied)
Updated 15 November 2020
Arab News

As the world continues to change in these increasingly turbulent times and as the global economy continues to surprise even professional traders, one thing we know for sure: Profiting from investments requires knowledge and a desire to continue learning. 

There were signs that the markets would drop back in the spring of 2020. The fundamental analysis that tipped off experienced traders was in the news. The increasing awareness of a global pandemic and emerging lockdowns were sure signs something big was coming. 

As assets have risen back to their early 2020 highs, economies have not wholly recovered from lockdowns and layoffs. What the future holds is yet to be seen, but there are some lessons traders have learned from this roller coaster of a year.

Where you trade matters

A crucial part of any trader’s experience is the platform with which they interact, learn and trade. Staying up-to-date on the latest market developments and understanding how they will likely impact assets is important for any trader and some platforms make it easier than others. 

Choosing the right broker and platform affects all aspects of a trader’s experience. Working with a stable reputable broker that is transparent is a must. Uncertainty has become a global constant and trusting your broker should never be a question. Brokers like Olymp Trade have maintained an open discussion with their trading communities to reassure users that their best interest will always be the platform’s chief concern.

Finding the right tools

Most traders rely heavily on technical analysis, and the indicators and oscillators. However, in unprecedented times, fundamental analysis is the best way to monitor the major drivers of an asset or market.

Economic calendars are a commonly used tool by traders around the globe to assist with fundamental analysis. They help in scouring the list of upcoming events and trying to discern which will influence what. 

Platforms like Olymp Trade provide Insights, a tool created to help traders be aware of and prepare for the most impactful events on the horizon. These tools are game-changers for traders, as they have to spend less time on analysis and can be better prepared to take advantage of coming fluctuations well ahead of time.

The benefits of money management

While trading, there are many concepts and strategies to keep in mind, and money management is a very important one. This strategy helps traders profit while keeping their risk calculated. They should know how to determine the right amount to trade, when to stop trading for the day, and how to maximize profits and minimize risks.

These tactics have helped traders preserve their account balances through the peaks and valleys of this year. With the guidance of a money management strategy, traders are able to keep themselves from losing too much money at once, prolonging a cold streak, and being overcome by negative psychology.

Assets to watch in a crisis

There are three main assets every trader should focus on when trading during uncertain times:

1. Gold

If this precious metal begins to climb, it is likely that stocks, major indices, and some currencies (Dow Jones, S&P 500, etc.) will begin to decline. The converse is also true in that declining gold values are a good indication of positive movements in stocks and major indices. Both scenarios will generate good opportunities for traders to open profitable positions early before trends take a solid hold.

2. Brent oil

Brent oil is the biggest and most commonly traded crude oil commodity in the world. Though there are numerous crude oil assets, Brent is the global benchmark for the price of oil. 

Large movements in Brent will affect several assets and get a jumpstart on positions in USD/RUB, EUR/RUB, USD/CAD, and stocks related to oil production.

3. S&P 500

Indices around the world like the Dow Jones, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng offer highly regarded insights into the general health of the global economy. The S&P 500 index comprises the best mix of US stocks that will demonstrate investor confidence. 

Drastic movement by the S&P will give traders a good indication of investor confidence. Traders will be able to profit from any developing trend in the index; its movement — up or down — will give a clear signal for other assets such as USD, stocks, real estate, and oil on the positive side.

Learning never ends

Experienced traders know education is a lifelong pursuit. Warren Buffet even said he is a lifelong learner, and this should be every trader’s mentality. There are new educational tools created almost daily, yet they are not all created equal. 

Platforms like Olymp Trade offer their own educational suite of webinars and a fully functional free demo account. Traders can learn and practice in a controlled environment. They can learn new strategies, practice using new tools, and gain experience without risking a cent.

Move forward and trade with confidence

To capitalize on the fluctuations of a global market in the throes of a pandemic, traders must monitor a number of things to stay ahead of the trends. Breaking news and economic indicators such as employment and GDP numbers will affect gold, oil and the S&P 500. 

Take the time to prepare yourself to profit from the next big market fluctuations. Change your life for the better, by continuing to hone new skills. The necessary tools are available. With the right broker, tools, strategies, and assets, any trader can succeed. Find your winning combination and be set for the rest of 2020 and beyond. Olymp Trade works to make sure its users are well prepared for the road ahead.

TAQA buys 25% stake in oilfield chemicals firm OPT

Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Services Company (TAQA) announced that it has agreed to acquire a 25 percent stake in OPT Petroleum Technologies Company Limited. Headquartered in Houston, with a presence in China, Southeast Asia, and the UAE, OPT is a fast-growing oilfield chemicals company focusing on providing specialty chemicals for well construction and stimulation. 

TAQA’s strategic partnership with OPT secures access to world-class specialty chemicals and products, which comprise a key component of the success and differentiation of TAQA’s services. Inspired by Saudi Aramco IKTVA program and aligned with TAQA’s corporate strategy, an investment of more than SR10 million ($2.7 million) in OPT will build a local chemical research, engineering, and manufacturing facility in Dhahran, with a mandate to introduce new engineering solutions, create more jobs and promote local content of product and chemical research and development in the Kingdom.

Khalid Nouh, TAQA chief executive, said: “Our Operations Chemicals Laboratories in Dammam 2nd Industrial City is a testament to TAQA’s growth strategy in chemical operations, and partnering with OPT will further cement our capabilities into oilfield chemicals research, engineering, and manufacturing, supporting TAQA’s technology development ambitions.”

Nouh added: “The local OPT Research, Engineering and Manufacturing Facility in Dhahran will expand the Kingdom’s chemical footprint and enable entry into specialty chemicals to address oil and gas well performance and integrity. We at TAQA are very proud of this milestone and look forward to continuing leading the way as a true local champion in oilfield services and equipment.” 

Zhijun Xiao, CEO of OPT, said: “We are pleased with the partnership with TAQA, which will facilitate OPT to come in full force in the Kingdom to support our clients with chemical products, technologies, and services.”

He added: “We have been an industry leader in developing and servicing oilfield chemical technologies globally, and this collaboration will further allow us to manufacture chemicals locally in Saudi Arabia and will be able to support the IKTVA initiative. This unique opportunity will allow us to expand to other business lines and come one step closer to Saudi Aramco and other clients operating in the Middle East and Asia.”

The combination of TAQA and OPT resources will facilitate an increased service offering for customers and bring international technology developers to establish a presence in the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Established in 2003, TAQA is collectively owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and a host of prominent Saudi joint-stock companies and institutional investors.

