US approval for 737 MAX return nears as challenges remain for Boeing

The European Union imposed tariffs on up to $4 billion of annual US imports, including Boeing jets. (Reuters)
WASHINGTON: After a standoff with global regulators, management turmoil and a massive safety review, Boeing Co. is set to win US approval on Wednesday to resume flights of its grounded 737 MAX.
But the largest US airplane maker faces headwinds from the coronavirus and new European tariffs as it scrambles to return the best-selling jet to service.
Reuters first reported on Nov. 9 that the FAA was in the final stages of reviewing proposed MAX changes and was set to lift its grounding order as early as Wednesday.
The FAA decision comes as other global regulators also move closer to decisions on allowing the plane to resume flights.
A group of relatives of MAX crash victims and some US House Democrats have urged the FAA to disclose key supporting data in its examination of the plane.
The FAA is requiring new training to deal with a key safety system called MCAS tied to the two fatal crashes that killed 346 people and led to the plane’s grounding in March 2019. It is also requiring new safeguards to MCAS and other software changes.
Last month, FAA Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell, who made the US decision to ground the plane, said he had “absolutely no doubt in my mind that it will be as safe as, or safer than, any airplane in service today.”
In December, Boeing’s board forced out prior chief executive Dennis Muilenburg after he received a rebuke from FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. At the time, the FAA said Boeing was pursuing an unrealistic schedule for the return to service.
On Oct. 28, Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told CNBC the MAX review was nearing the finish line. “I am very proud of that airplane,” Calhoun said. “It is a remarkable machine and as safe as anything in the air.”
Last week, in a long-running transatlantic subsidy spat, the European Union imposed tariffs on up to $4 billion of annual US imports, including Boeing jets.
Leasing companies warned the tariffs would hamper the reintegration of the MAX in Europe, a key market. Ireland’s Ryanair said it would expect Boeing to absorb the cost of the tariffs, which mirror US duties on imports of Airbus jets and other European goods.
Following the FAA green light, airlines must complete software updates and fresh pilot training, a process that will take at least 30 days, before planes can return to the skies.
The FAA said it would not delegate its authority to issue airworthiness certificates and export certificates for the 450 737 MAX airplanes built since the grounding, and plans in-person, individual inspections.
Those could take a year or more to complete.
Southwest Airlines, the world’s largest MAX operator, has said it would take several months to comply with the FAA requirements and it does not plan to schedule flights on the aircraft until the second quarter of 2021.

DUBAI: Saudi Electricity Company, which runs the Kingdom’s power generation and distribution, has unveiled a far-reaching restructuring of its finances and regulatory set-up to “to provide its services with higher levels of efficiency and reliability.”

As part of the shake-up, the government will turn its liabilities from SEC - amounting to $44.77bn (SAR167.92bn) - into an Islamic bond. “The transaction is considered the world’s largest Islamic transaction ever to be executed, demonstrating the Kingdom’s leadership and global pre-eminence in Islamic finance,” according to a statement posted by SEC on the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are traded.

While SEC’s debts are reclassified in this way, the government will also cancel fees owed to it, and set up a new operating revenue cap model to cover SEC’s total operating and financing costs, and the distribution of dividends to all its shareholders, including the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the majority shareholder with 74 percent.

The sweeping reform of the SEC corporate and financial structure will also involve the establishment of a new regulatory asset-based model to oversee and regulate SEC’s cash inflows.

Khaled Bin Saleh Al Sultan, chairman of SEC

Khaled Bin Saleh Al Sultan, chairman of SEC, said: “The reforms will help the sector and SEC overcome several financial and structural challenges faced in the past, and will ultimately improve the quality of service to customers and enhance the sector’s reliability.”

The reforms include the setting up of a working group, including the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance, and utilities regulatory authorities, who will study some $2.747 bn in dispute between SEC and the finance ministry, arising from “technical differences in quantities, prices and handling costs of fuel and electric power,” the statement added.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, the energy minister who chaired the committee charged with the long-planned restructuring plan, said: “The goal of these comprehensive reforms is to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of the Kingdom’s electricity sector, in line with the goals set out in Saudi Vision 2030.”

The new Islamic bond is classified under shareholders’ equity and considered non-dilutive to existing shareholders’ stakes, the Tadawul statement said.

“The financial instrument represents about 33.4 percent of SEC’s total assets as at end of the third quarter of 2020, and includes government loans and net government payables and accruals, after offsetting for outstanding amounts owed to SEC by the Government,” it added.

Saudi Aramco also has a near 7 percent stake in SEC. The Shariah compliant bond “includes an amount of SAR3.35bn total dividends owed to Saudi Aramco since SEC’s inception until 2017, the book value of which was previously transferred to the Ministry of Finance. SEC will be seeking General Assembly approval to recognize the dividends owed to Saudi Aramco as being part of the financial instrument,” SEC said.

SEC shares, which have been performing strongly on the Riyadh exchange in recent weeks along with the overall Saudi index, rose 0.5 percent to SAR22.18.

