RIYADH: Fintech, health tech, and artificial intelligence firms were among startups across the Middle East and North Africa to receive fresh financing this week, as companies look to expand their products and pursue regional growth.

Egyptian fintech MNT-Halan began trading on the Egyptian Exchange under the ticker HALN.CA after an initial public offering of 320 million existing shares, representing 20 percent of its issued capital.

The institutional and private tranche was 11.2 times oversubscribed, rising to 19.4 times without cornerstone investors. The retail tranche was 43.6 times oversubscribed and attracted more than 41,500 subscription orders.

Founded by Mounir Nakhla, MNT-Halan provides lending, payments, investment and e-commerce services. It had served about 7.9 million customers and disbursed more than EGP178 billion in financing by June 30.

TheQA raises more than $550k in pre-seed round

Ahmad Al-Ebrahim and Hussain Al-Nashabah, co-founders of theQA.

Kuwaiti consumer-research startup theQA raised more than $550,000 in pre-seed funding from a local family office and strategic angel investors.

Ahmad Al-Ebrahim and Hussain Al-Nashabah founded the company in 2025.

The platform helps businesses build AI-assisted surveys and reach targeted audiences. It has assembled more than 20,000 verified participants since April 2025 and will use the capital to expand in Kuwait and improve its research tools.

Vitalls secures $1.5m health passport investment

Mehdi Bouchenak, founder and CEO of Vitalls, and Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar, chairman of EST Group.

UAE healthtech Vitalls secured a $1.5 million seed investment commitment from Singapore-based EST Growmore, with an option for another $1 million. EST Growmore will join the round as an anchor investor.

Founded by Mehdi Bouchenak in 2023, Vitalls is developing an AI-powered digital health passport for storing and sharing medical records across providers and countries.

The partners will also explore distribution, product development and portfolio partnerships.

Databuddy Analytics attracts $500k from Y Combinator

Issa Nassar, founder of Databuddy Analytics.

US-based Databuddy Analytics raised $500,000 in seed funding from Y Combinator, taking total disclosed backing above $560,000 with Maza Ventures and the a16z Scout programme.

Palestinian entrepreneur Issa Nassar founded the company in 2026 and its AI platform investigates conversion losses, customer friction and product problems.

The capital will fund deeper investigation capabilities, integrations, targeted hiring and onboarding support.

CapQuest closes $1m pre-seed round

CapQuest’s team.

Dubai-based equity-management platform CapQuest raised $1 million in a pre-seed round led by Oraseya Capital and AMKM Family Office. Antoine Bruna, Marco Banfi and Anvita Varshney founded the company in 2023.

CapQuest helps companies manage capitalisation tables, employee equity, vesting, fundraising and shareholder communications. Serving clients in 11 countries, it will use the funding for product automation, enhanced tools and international commercial expansion.

Aqar Exit raises $200k at $2m valuation

Mahmoud Ammar, founder of Aqar Exit, and investor Ayman Mamdouh Abbas.

Egyptian proptech Aqar Exit secured $200,000 from businessman Ayman Mamdouh Abbas for a 10 percent stake, valuing the company at approximately $2 million on a post-money basis.

Founded by Mahmoud Ammar in July, the platform helps buyers transfer property-purchase contracts when instalments become unaffordable. Funding will support new products and Gulf expansion, while the company is targeting a $5 million round in 2027.

Tactful AI adds Hatem Dowidar to investor roster

Tactful AI co-founder Mohamed Elmasry and investor Hatem Dowidar.

Egypt-based Tactful AI secured an undisclosed investment from former e& Group CEO Hatem Dowidar through an extension of its pre-series A round, which Foras AI and M Empire co-led in February.

Founded by Mohamed El-Masry and Mohamed Hassan, Tactful develops agentic AI customer-experience infrastructure. The company plans to launch technology for building enterprise workflows with human oversight and pursue a series A round in 2027.

Nabta Health advances $3m pre-series A

Sophie Smith, founder and CEO of Nabta Health.

UAE healthtech Nabta Health secured new backing from Phoenix Venture Partners, which led the second close of its ongoing $3 million pre-series A round. The amount raised in this closing was not disclosed.

Founded by Sophie Smith, Nabta combines preventive screening, AI-supported navigation and clinical care, with an emphasis on women’s health. The financing will support commercial expansion, customer acquisition and partnerships with employers, insurers and healthcare providers.

Vrtx raises $3.6m for embedded finance platform

Vrtx co-founders Mishal Bin Slimah and Omar Shaaban.

Saudi fintech Vrtx raised $3.6 million in pre-seed funding from SC Ventures, Sadu Capital, BYLD, Suhail Ventures, F6 Ventures, TAZ Investment and Palm Ventures.

Founders Mishal Bin Slimah and Omar Shaaban are building infrastructure for wallets, cards, payments, payouts and customer checks. Vrtx has received in-principle approval from the Saudi Central Bank for an electronic money institution license.

Subject to regulatory approval, the platform will target businesses including fintech, logistics and human-resources providers. SC Ventures will also provide ecosystem access, market expertise and support in identifying potential commercial partnerships.

Popcorn Studio AI secures $1m funding package

Popcorn Studio AI founders Shady Essam and Mohamed Hedar with investor Mohammed Bin Bouta Alharsoosi

UAE creative-technology startup Popcorn Studio AI secured $1 million in pre-seed funding led by Emirati investor Mohammed Bin Bouta Al-Harsoosi. Egyptian entrepreneurs Shady Essam and Mohamed Hedar founded the company in 2026.

Its integrated platform provides AI tools for scripts, characters, scenes, voiceovers, lip-syncing and post-production, including Arabic dialect support. Funding will support technology development and expansion across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

INVE raises $300k from Outliers Venture Capital

Abdulrahman Al-Abdulkarim, founder of INVE.

Saudi event-technology company INVE raised $300,000 in pre-seed funding from Outliers Venture Capital.

Founder Abdulrahman Al-Abdulkarim will use the investment to refine its business platform and expand the consumer product across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

INVE began as an invitation and RSVP tool for Alabdulkarim’s sister’s wedding. Its business product stores guest profiles and preferences, sends branded communications through hosts’ email and WhatsApp accounts, and provides digital entry passes.

The company is targeting Saudi Arabia’s meetings, conferences and exhibitions sector, which it says could reach $5.65 billion by 2031, by helping organizations preserve guest information and maintain relationships across successive events.

The company says its consumer product has supported 250 events and more than 35,000 invitations. Outliers first used INVE as a paid design partner and plans to deploy the platform for its forthcoming Builders Summit.