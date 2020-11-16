You are here

Aramco extended $8 bln revolving loans this year — bond prospectus

Aramco said on Monday it plans to issue multi-tranche US dollar-denominated bonds, as the world’s largest oil company seeks to raise cash amid weak global oil demand and lower oil prices. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 16 November 2020
Reuters

Aramco extended $8 bln revolving loans this year — bond prospectus

  Aramco said on Monday it plans to issue multi-tranche US dollar-denominated bonds, as the world's largest oil company seeks to raise cash
  • Aramco had an unused balance of $10 billion under its revolving credit facilities as of end-2019, the document said
Updated 16 November 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco this year extended the maturity of two revolving credit facilities it took in 2015, meaning those loans worth a total of $8 billion will be available through March 2022, a bond prospectus showed.
Aramco said on Monday it plans to issue multi-tranche US dollar-denominated bonds, as the world’s largest oil company seeks to raise cash amid weak global oil demand and lower oil prices.
The prospectus showed that in June this year the oil giant amended certain agreements regarding one of the two revolving loans, a $6 billion conventional credit facility, to incorporate a $2 billion “swingline” sub-facility to support the establishment of a US commercial paper program. No debt had been issued under the program as of Sept. 30, the prospectus said.
Swingline loans are aimed at supporting a borrower’s short-term cash management needs.
Aramco had an unused balance of $10 billion under its revolving credit facilities as of end-2019, the document said.
As of Sept. 30, Aramco had $135.55 billion in total borrowings, up from $46.82 billion at the end of 2019, the prospectus showed, a jump largely explained by its acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC).
The prospectus also confirmed Aramco took a $10 billion loan in May that was previously reported by Reuters. The loan matures on May 6, 2021, but Aramco has the option to extend it for a year. As of Sept. 30, the loan had been fully utilized.

Oil price jumps before crunch OPEC+ supply talks

Updated 48 min 48 sec ago
Frank Kane

Oil price jumps before crunch OPEC+ supply talks

  • Energy ministers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia meet on Tuesday
  • Saudi Aramco to seek multibillion-dollar capital injection from international markets
Updated 48 min 48 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The price of crude oil jumped on Monday as hopes rose that OPEC+ would strike a deal to curtail extra supply until well into next year.

Energy ministers from the alliance of exporters led by Saudi Arabia and Russia meet on Tuesday to monitor markets and output levels, amid speculation that a production increase of 2 million barrels per day in January would be delayed for at least three months, and perhaps as long as six months. Brent crude leapt 4 percent to nearly $45 per barrel.

“It looks as though a significant ‘tweak’ is a distant possibility,” said one oil official, in a reference to comments by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman that the Kingdom and other OPEC+ members would be flexible on the timing of the new output level.

Compliance with the historic cuts announced in April is running at more than 100 per cent for a third consecutive month. A formal decision to alter January supply levels would have to be approved at a full meeting of OPEC at the end of the month.

A stronger oil outlook and improving economic conditions were factors in Saudi Aramco’s announcement that it will seek a multibillion-dollar capital injection from international markets.

The world’s biggest oil company told the Riyadh stock exchange it had hired major banks for its latest bond issue, following a record-breaking $12 billion foray into global markets last year.

Aramco, one of the few oil companies to remain profitable amid the pandemic crisis, is committed to annual dividend payments of $75 billion to investors who bought its first shares last year.

