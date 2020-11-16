You are here

Fintech Tour 20 to spotlight industry trends & skills

The tour consists of free lectures, panel discussions and workshops in Arabic and English on topics related to fintech, led by local and international experts.
Updated 16 November 2020
Arab News

Fintech Saudi, an initiative launched by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to support the growth of the fintech industry in Saudi Arabia, has announced the third annual Fintech Tour, to be held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10.

Fintech Tour is the region’s largest cluster of fintech events. The tour consists of free lectures, panel discussions and workshops in Arabic and English on topics related to fintech, led by local and international experts and open to everyone to attend.

Fintech Tour 20 will build on the success of Fintech Tour 19, which consisted of events across the GCC and attracted more than 3,000 participants. This year, Fintech Tour 20, which will be held virtually, will have 24 events with over 50 local and international expert speakers focused on the following themes: Fintech Trends, Saudi Deep Dives, and Entrepreneurship Skills.

Highlights include guest lectures from internationally renowned fintech and entrepreneurship experts, panel discussions with high profile fintech founders, investors and influencers, a public presentation of Project Aber, an overview of fintech regulations from SAMA and CMA, a case study on Greensill, the first fintech unicorn to begin operations in Saudi Arabia and a workshop with four of the leading fintech hubs in the Middle East.

“Fintech Tour 20 will bring together experts to spread awareness about important fintech trends, support entrepreneurs with workshops on core skills and provide a better understanding about the fintech developments occurring in Saudi Arabia. Aligned to the interests of the G20 countries to support the development of the fintech industry, we need to inspire more people to learn about fintech. The tour is a great opportunity for anyone that wants to be part of this fast-paced and exciting industry and we invite everyone to join in the experience,” said Nejoud Almulaik, director of Fintech Saudi.

Fintech Tour 20’s partners include: SAMA, CMA, Saudi Payments, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Financial Academy, Central Bank of Egypt/ Fintech Egypt, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Arab National Bank, BIAC, Banque Saudi Fransi, Cander, e’jamia, Elmangos Ventures, FinMirai, Fintech Galaxy, Flat6Labs, Forus, Global Ventures, Greensill, Impact 46, Islamic Development Bank, Just Innovate, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, My Courier, Oracle, PwC, Qoyod, Raed Ventures, Riyadh Angel Investors, Raqqamyah, Sarwa, Singapore Management University, STC Pay, Taibah Valley, Tamweel, The Fintech Times, and Wethaq.

Those interested to find out more about Fintech Tour 20 and to register for the events, can visit www.fintechsaudi.com/tour.

The emirate of Sharjah is gearing up for hosting the first edition of the “Jewels of Emirates” show, the first 100 percent Emirati exhibition for jewelry, gold, silver, pearl, precious stones, luxury watches, and perfumes.

In a statement, the Expo Centre Sharjah announced that the event will be held from Nov. 25 to 28 under the theme “Let your jewelry speak for you.” It will be held with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the participation of a large number of UAE companies, which will showcase their latest traditional and modern gold and diamond lines and trends.

Abdullah Sultan Al-Owais, SCCI chairman, said: “Organizing this event comes as part of the efforts to create various platforms to stimulate the movement of sales and trade at the local level, after being affected by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, by sponsoring and launching a series of specialized exhibitions across the emirate, after Sharjah Executive Council’s decision on the resumption of exhibitions and conferences that are held under the umbrella of government institutions and sectors.”

Al-Owais added: “These efforts come in line with the SCCI’s strategy aimed at creating initiatives that will achieve economic sustainability and develop the national economy. They are also aligned with the wise vision of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, member of the UAE Supreme Council and ruler of Sharjah to achieve economic diversification, which is a key pillar in Sharjah’s economic policy, by supporting the local economy and enhancing its competitiveness. This consolidates Sharjah’s position as a leading economic hub for doing business in various sectors.”

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, director general of SCCI, said: “The SCCI is always keen to launch innovative initiatives to enhance the competitiveness of Sharjah’s economy, meet the needs of the private sector, and contribute to the sustainable development of various sectors.”

Al-Awadi referred to Expo Centre Sharjah’s accumulated experiences to adapt to various changes, adding that the event, which is targeting local manufacturers and merchants, will stimulate domestic tourism by attracting consumers from the various emirates of the country.

“The ‘Jewels of Emirates’ show will have an impactful role in revitalizing gold, silver, and jewelry trade, supporting local industries, reinforcing the UAE’s status as a global hub for this industry, and enticing visitors through attractive deals and offers and valuable prizes,” said Saif Mohammad Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

The centuries-old Saudi village atop a volcano crater

