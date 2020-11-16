Fintech Tour 20 to spotlight industry trends & skills

Fintech Saudi, an initiative launched by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to support the growth of the fintech industry in Saudi Arabia, has announced the third annual Fintech Tour, to be held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10.

Fintech Tour is the region’s largest cluster of fintech events. The tour consists of free lectures, panel discussions and workshops in Arabic and English on topics related to fintech, led by local and international experts and open to everyone to attend.

Fintech Tour 20 will build on the success of Fintech Tour 19, which consisted of events across the GCC and attracted more than 3,000 participants. This year, Fintech Tour 20, which will be held virtually, will have 24 events with over 50 local and international expert speakers focused on the following themes: Fintech Trends, Saudi Deep Dives, and Entrepreneurship Skills.

Highlights include guest lectures from internationally renowned fintech and entrepreneurship experts, panel discussions with high profile fintech founders, investors and influencers, a public presentation of Project Aber, an overview of fintech regulations from SAMA and CMA, a case study on Greensill, the first fintech unicorn to begin operations in Saudi Arabia and a workshop with four of the leading fintech hubs in the Middle East.

“Fintech Tour 20 will bring together experts to spread awareness about important fintech trends, support entrepreneurs with workshops on core skills and provide a better understanding about the fintech developments occurring in Saudi Arabia. Aligned to the interests of the G20 countries to support the development of the fintech industry, we need to inspire more people to learn about fintech. The tour is a great opportunity for anyone that wants to be part of this fast-paced and exciting industry and we invite everyone to join in the experience,” said Nejoud Almulaik, director of Fintech Saudi.

Fintech Tour 20’s partners include: SAMA, CMA, Saudi Payments, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Financial Academy, Central Bank of Egypt/ Fintech Egypt, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Arab National Bank, BIAC, Banque Saudi Fransi, Cander, e’jamia, Elmangos Ventures, FinMirai, Fintech Galaxy, Flat6Labs, Forus, Global Ventures, Greensill, Impact 46, Islamic Development Bank, Just Innovate, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, My Courier, Oracle, PwC, Qoyod, Raed Ventures, Riyadh Angel Investors, Raqqamyah, Sarwa, Singapore Management University, STC Pay, Taibah Valley, Tamweel, The Fintech Times, and Wethaq.

Those interested to find out more about Fintech Tour 20 and to register for the events, can visit www.fintechsaudi.com/tour.