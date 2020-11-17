You are here

New humanitarian crisis as thousands flee Ethiopia war

Ethiopian refugees gather in Qadarif region, easter Sudan, Tuesday as thousands flee from the Tigray region. (AP)
  • Fears that conflict in Tigray could spark flashpoints throughout the Horn of Africa
JEDDAH: The UN warned on Tuesday of an unfolding humanitarian disaster in the Horn of Africa as thousands of people fled fighting in northern Ethiopia.

Up to 4,000 refugees a day are streaming across the border into Sudan, missiles have been fired into Eritrea and there are fears that the conflict could drag in other neighboring countries such as Egypt, Somalia and Djibouti.

*********

READ MORE: EXPLAINER: Who is fighting who in Ethiopia's Tigray region

*********

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt are already involved in a bitter dispute over an Ethiopian dam project that the other two countries say restricts their access to water from the Blue Nile. Egypt and Sudan are holding joint war exercises this week, intended as a combined show of force.

The latest conflict began on Nov. 4, when Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused the ruling northern provincial Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of armed revolt, and launched air strikes and a ground offensive against them.

The prime minister warned on Tuesday that a three-day ultimatum for the TPLF to lay down their weapons and surrender had expired, paving the way for an advance on the Tigray capital, Mekelle. “The final critical act of law enforcement will be done in the coming days,” said Abiy, Africa’s youngest leader and the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Babar Baloch, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said: “People are coming out of Ethiopia really scared, afraid, with stories saying they have been fleeing heavy fighting and there’s no sign of the fighting stopping.” At least 30,000 had already fled, he said.

Hundreds of thousands of Tigrayans were dependent on food aid even before the conflict began, and humanitarian workers are scaling back their operations for security reasons, which increases the suffering.

The UN and states around Europe and Africa are urging talks, and even the Nobel committee voiced concern in a rare comment on a past laureate’s actions. But Abiy has said he will negotiate only when the rule of law is restored in Tigray.

His federal armed forces are about 140,000-strong, and are battle-hardened from fighting in Somalia, rebellious border regions and Eritrea. However, many senior officers were Tigrayan, there is a lot of powerful weaponry in Tigray, and the TPLF has seized the powerful Northern Command’s headquarters in Mekelle.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

EXPLAINER: Who is fighting who in Ethiopia's Tigray region

* The Ethiopian National Defence Force: It has up to 50,000 fighters in Tigray, with Russian T-55 and T-72 tanks. It has massive air superiority from Russian fighter jets, helicopter gunships, and missile systems. However, while the powerful Northern Command is notionally loyal, it is based in Tigray and its assets are under rebel control.

* Tigray People’s Liberation Front: The TPLF has about 250,000 soldiers, but fewer than 60,000 effective fighters. However, it has a formidable history. Tigrayans drove out the Marxist Derg regime in 1991 and bore the brunt of the Eritrean war.
Who could be dragged in?

* Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki detests the TPLF and controls a 200,000-strong army. There are credible reports that Eritrean troops have already crossed the border.

* Sudan: There is a long-running dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia over the fertile Fashqa triangle, and a new one over Ethiopia’s $4 billion dam on the Blue Nile, which Egypt and Sudan say threatens their water supplies.
* Egypt: Sudan and Egypt are holding military exercises scheduled before the Tigray conflict began but intended as a joint show of force amid the dispute over the dam.
* Somalia: Ethiopia shares a long and porous border with Somalia, and Ethiopian troops are in Somalia with an African Union peacekeeping force.

* Djibouti: It borders Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia, and its port is Ethiopia’s only access to the sea.

Topics: Tigray Ethiopia Eritrea

