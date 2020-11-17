Saudi ministry helps organize event on Islamic art

You are here

RIYADH: The International Encyclopedia of Arabic Literature “Adab” will hold a virtual symposium on Islamic art with the support of the Ministry of Culture.
The event titled “Islamic Art: Questions of identity and cultural perspectives” will be broadcast via Adab’s e-platforms at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
The symposium coincides with International Day of Islamic Art observed on Nov. 18 every year.
Several top artists and archaeological experts will attend the event.
They will discuss various topics including the relationship of the Islamic art to the cultural identity of the Arabian Peninsula and the contemporary cultural dimensions of Islamic art in global cultural platforms.
Experts will also highlight the use of the Islamic art in contemporary Saudi art and the relationship between Islamic art and Arabic poetry.
The symposium is part of Ministry of Culture’s efforts to support the Islamic arts.
The ministry has taken several initiatives to promote cultural activities in the Kingdom. One of these steps includes giving official occupational status to more than 80 jobs in the arts and culture sectors.
The occupations include all cultural sectors: Heritage, language, books and publications, libraries, fashion, theater and performing arts etc.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Culture

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 36 antipersonnel mines, 198 anti-tank mines, and 1,155 unexploded ordnance and 2 explosive devices — totaling 1,391 mines — during the second week of November.
A total of 197,982 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.
It trains local demining engineers, equips them with modern equipment and also helps mine victims.
The project is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts to remove mines planted by Houthi militias in Yemeni regions, especially Marib, Aden, Sanaa and Taiz.
In June, KSRelief extended Masam’s contract for one year at a cost of $30 million. The project has 32 demining teams. Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran.
Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to terrorize civilians.
Local and international right groups say that hundreds of Yemeni civilians have been killed over the last five years.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen land mines

