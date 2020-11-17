Saudi ministry helps organize event on Islamic art

RIYADH: The International Encyclopedia of Arabic Literature “Adab” will hold a virtual symposium on Islamic art with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The event titled “Islamic Art: Questions of identity and cultural perspectives” will be broadcast via Adab’s e-platforms at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The symposium coincides with International Day of Islamic Art observed on Nov. 18 every year.

Several top artists and archaeological experts will attend the event.

They will discuss various topics including the relationship of the Islamic art to the cultural identity of the Arabian Peninsula and the contemporary cultural dimensions of Islamic art in global cultural platforms.

Experts will also highlight the use of the Islamic art in contemporary Saudi art and the relationship between Islamic art and Arabic poetry.

The symposium is part of Ministry of Culture’s efforts to support the Islamic arts.

The ministry has taken several initiatives to promote cultural activities in the Kingdom. One of these steps includes giving official occupational status to more than 80 jobs in the arts and culture sectors.

The occupations include all cultural sectors: Heritage, language, books and publications, libraries, fashion, theater and performing arts etc.