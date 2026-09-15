JEDDAH: Under the patronage of King Salman, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will organize the sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah from Nov. 8 to 11.

Organized in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Program, the event will bring together more than 520 local and international organizations from the public, private and nonprofit sectors, as well as leading decision-makers.

The conference aims to create a global platform that brings together stakeholders, strengthens local and international partnerships, and improves services for pilgrims.

Researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators will address challenges while highlighting Saudi Arabia’s efforts and the leadership’s commitment to serving pilgrims.

The event will also introduce Hajj affairs offices and international delegations to experiences in Makkah and Madinah, showcase developments in the Hajj sector, and connect local, regional and international expertise to facilitate agreements and promote excellence in Hajj services.

The global platform will bring together leaders, decision-makers and specialists from around the world to showcase best practices and exchange expertise across three main tracks.

The infrastructure and operational services track will cover transport and logistics, infrastructure and facilities management, accommodation and hospitality, and catering.

The empowerment and integration track will focus on security and safety, healthcare, media and communications, and technology and innovation.

The sustainable development track will address the nonprofit sector, entrepreneurship, training and professional development, and efforts to enrich the pilgrim experience.

Alongside the conference, a specialized exhibition will feature organizations and providers of Hajj-related services and solutions from more than 150 countries.

It will include specialized communities bringing together leaders, pilgrims’ affairs offices and service providers, alongside representatives from the aviation, transport, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, technology, innovation, workforce, investment and business development sectors.

The communities will engage through specialized forums, panel discussions, roundtables, workshops, business meetings, and platforms to launch initiatives and agreements and showcase innovations.

The program aims to strengthen coordination across the Hajj services ecosystem, support partnerships and enhance the quality of services provided to pilgrims.

The previous edition attracted more than 204,000 visitors and featured 270 exhibitors from more than 150 countries.

It also included 134 specialized sessions and workshops, while its training programs benefited more than 2,600 participants from around the world.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah invited organizations, specialists and other interested parties to register for the conference and view its programs and event schedule at hajjconfex.com.