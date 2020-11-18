You are here

  • Home
  • UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges

UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges

The head of the UN atomic watchdog agency confirmed reports that Iran has begun operating centrifuges installed at a new area of the Natanz nuclear site. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jepnb

Updated 47 sec ago
AP

UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges

  • Rafael Grossi said 174 centrifuges had been moved into a new area of the Natanz nuclear site
  • He said that operation of centrifuges of that type was in violation of the JCPOA
Updated 47 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: The head of the UN atomic watchdog agency confirmed on Wednesday reports that Iran has begun operating centrifuges installed at an underground site, but said they had been moved from another facility so the country’s overall uranium-enriching capabilities have not increased.
Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters in Vienna that the 174 centrifuges had been moved into a new area of the Natanz nuclear site and had recently begun operating.
He said that operation of centrifuges of that type was in violation of the nuclear deal Iran had signed with world powers in 2015 — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — but would not lead to a greater overall output of enriched uranium.
Iran is already far past the deal’s limits on enriched uranium, he noted.
“It is already beyond the limits of the JCPOA but in general terms there is no significant increase in the volumes,” Grossi said. “So it’s a nuance.”
According to a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by The Associated Press last week, Iran as of Nov. 2 had a stockpile of 2,442.9 kilograms (5,385.7 pounds) of low-enriched uranium. That is up from 2,105.4 kilograms (4,641.6 pounds) reported on Aug. 25.
The nuclear deal signed by the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds).
Iran has also been continuing to enrich uranium to a purity of up to 4.5%, higher than the 3.67% allowed under the deal, the IAEA has said.
Iran has openly announced all its violations of the nuclear deal in advance, following President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to pull America out of the deal.
The deal promised Iran economic incentives in exchange for the curbs on its nuclear program. Since the US withdrawal and imposition of new sanctions, Tehran has been putting pressure on the remaining parties with the violations to come up with new ways to offset the economy-crippling actions by Washington.
At the same time, the Iranian government has continued to allow IAEA inspectors access to its nuclear facilities — one of the main reasons the other signatories to the deal say it is worth preserving.
The deal was meant to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon, something the country insists it does not intend to do.
After an explosion at the Natanz nuclear site in July, which Iran called sabotage, Tehran said it would build a new, more secure, structure in the mountains around the area.
Grossi confirmed to the AP in an interview last month that construction was underway at the site. He told reporters again on Wednesday that “there is movement, there is construction.”

Topics: Iran Natanz

Related

Middle-East
Iran registers 13,421 new coronavirus cases, taking total past 800,000
Middle-East
Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria

Australian women subjected to invasive examinations at Doha airport say Qatar has not contacted them

Updated 1 min 10 sec ago

Australian women subjected to invasive examinations at Doha airport say Qatar has not contacted them

Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
LONDON: Female passengers who were escorted off a Qatar Airways flight and made to undergo an intimate medical examination have yet to receive individual apologies from the airline.
The women have not been contacted by the airline or the Qatari government since the incident that sparked international outrage took place on October 2, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.
The lack of apologies come despite some passengers making a formal complaint to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the Australian federal police (AFP) within 24 hours of arrival in Sydney.
Staff at Doha international airport violated standard procedure by demanding that 18 women, including 13 Australian citizens, disembark a plane and follow security staff to a private area of the airport, Qatari authorities have said.
The women were subject to intimate medical examinations in ambulances to see if they had recently given birth after a newborn baby was found abandoned at the airport.
Women from 10 other flights, which have yet to be publicly identified, were also examined.
The women, who have not been offered compensation for the distressing incident, have been contacted by the AFP and were interviewed by the law enforcement agency.
The AFP said it is committed to pursuing an investigation into their treatment and one of the passengers who was contacted by the agency said the AFP officer she spoke to was “genuinely committed” to supporting the welfare of passengers who were subjected to the disturbing examinations at Doha airport.
The group of passengers said they would be seeking individual written apologies and were considering the possibility of legal action.
They would also like a pledge from Qatari authorities that the safety of transit travelers at Doha airport be put ahead of other concerns in the future.

Latest updates

Australian women subjected to invasive examinations at Doha airport say Qatar has not contacted them
COVID-19 to dent Middle East demand for new aircraft by just 6%: Boeing
UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes
Pfizer says final results show vaccine 95% effective

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.