You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s Johnson stands by minister found to have bullied staff

UK’s Johnson stands by minister found to have bullied staff

British Lawmaker Priti Patel, the Home Secretary arrives at 10 Downing Street in London. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrk25

Updated 15 sec ago
AP

UK’s Johnson stands by minister found to have bullied staff

  • Cabinet ministers found to have breached the ministerial code are generally expected to resign
  • The government said the PM had “full confidence” in Patel and “considers this matter now closed”
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to fire or censure his interior minister on Friday despite an investigator’s conclusion that she bullied members of her staff.
A report said Home Secretary Priti Patel had not met the standards required of a government minister, and concluded her behavior fit the definition of bullying.
Cabinet ministers found to have breached the ministerial code are generally expected to resign. But the government said the prime minister had “full confidence” in Patel and “considers this matter now closed.”
Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards Alex Allan, who led the investigation into Patel, resigned instead, saying he could not continue in his job.
“I recognize that it is for the prime minister to make a judgment on whether actions by a minister amount to a breach of the ministerial code,” Allan said. “But I feel that it is right that I should now resign from my position as the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on the code.”
Patel has been under investigation since March after several civil servants accused her of bullying. The top civil servant in the Home Office, Philip Rutnam resigned that month, saying Patel had belittled employees and fostered an environment of fear in the department. She denied the allegations.
The investigation’s conclusions were published Friday after months of delay by Johnson’s office.
Allan concluded that Patel “has not consistently met the high standards required by the Ministerial Code of treating her civil servants with consideration and respect.”
He said there were “occasions of shouting and swearing” that had upset people, though he accepted that Patel may not have intended to have that effect.
“Her approach on occasions has amounted to behavior that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals,” Allan said. “To that extent her behavior has been in breach of the Ministerial Code, even if unintentionally.”
He said that Patel also felt, “justifiably in many instances,” that there was a lack of support and responsiveness from senior civil servants.
Patel said she was “sorry that my behavior in the past has upset people,” though she stopped short of apologizing for the behavior itself.
“I acknowledge that I am direct and have at times got frustrated,” she said, but added that “it has never been my intention to cause upset to anyone.”
“I am very grateful for the hard work of thousands of civil servants who help to deliver the government’s agenda,” Patel said in a statement.
Opposition politicians accused the prime minister of condoning bullying. The prime minister’s press secretary, Allegra Stratton, insisted Johnson took allegations of bullying “exceedingly seriously.”
“He loathes bullying,” Stratton said. “It is not his belief that Priti Patel is a bully.”
Patel was appointed by Johnson to the key post responsible for immigration and crime-fighting after his December 2019 election victory. A law-and-order hard-liner, she has vowed to stop migrants trying to cross the English Channel from France in small boats, though without much success.
She was fired as International Development Secretary by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, for holding unauthorized meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials during a private trip to the country.

Topics: UK Boris Johnson Priti Patel bullying

Related

World
Most UK Labour Muslim members do not trust leadership over Islamophobia: Poll
World
UK Conservatives ‘deceiving public’ over Islamophobia probe

Coronavirus most infectious in first 5 days of symptoms: Study

Updated 11 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Coronavirus most infectious in first 5 days of symptoms: Study

  • Findings underscore importance of self-isolating as soon as symptoms appear
  • High infectiousness at onset of symptoms may partially explain why pandemic so hard to control
Updated 11 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: People who have coronavirus are most likely to be highly infectious in the first week after symptoms appear, according to new research carried out at Scotland’s University of St. Andrews.
The study indicated that it was usually within five days of symptoms first appearing that people were most at risk of passing the virus on.
Researchers said the findings highlight the importance of avoiding contact with others as soon as symptoms appear, and shed light on why the virus is so difficult to contain.
“This is the first systematic review and meta-analysis that has comprehensively examined and compared viral load and shedding for ... three human coronaviruses,” said the study’s lead author Muge Cevik.
“It provides a clear explanation for why Sars-CoV-2 spreads more efficiently than Sars-CoV (SARS) and Mers-CoV (MERS) and is so much more difficult to contain,” he added.
“Our findings are in line with contact-tracing studies which suggest the majority of viral transmission events occur very early, and especially within the first five days after symptom onset, indicating the importance of self-isolation immediately after symptoms start.
“We also need to raise public awareness about the range of symptoms linked with the disease, including mild symptoms that may occur earlier on in the course of the infection than those that are more prominent like cough or fever.”
The findings stand in contrast to previous coronavirus outbreaks, such as SARS and MERS, in which infectiousness peaked at between seven and 14 days after symptoms first showed, making them significantly easier outbreaks to control.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Royal court advisor says Saudi Arabia to be one of the first countries to receive coronavirus vaccine
World
India’s total number of coronavirus cases crosses 9 million

Latest updates

Laboratory assistant holds a tube with Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition in Budapest
COVID-19 reinfection unlikely for at least 6 months, study finds
UK’s Johnson stands by minister found to have bullied staff
Coronavirus most infectious in first 5 days of symptoms: Study
Saudi Arabia confirms 16 COVID-19 deaths, 286 new cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.