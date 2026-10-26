LONDON: YouTube has launched its shopping affiliate program in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, allowing creators to earn commissions when viewers buy products they recommend.

Amazon is the first affiliate partner, with YouTube saying it plans to add more local and international retailers.

“(The new feature) opens a massive new chapter for the creator economy, giving creators another, practical way to build their businesses, while offering brands a way to connect with highly engaged audiences,” said Javid Aslanov, head of YouTube in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Our affiliate partnership with Amazon helps connect businesses of all sizes with customers at the exact moment they’re looking for recommendations,” he added.

The feature lets eligible creators tag Amazon products in videos, Shorts and livestreams.

Viewers can tap a product tag to go directly to Amazon’s checkout, while those watching on connected TVs can scan an on-screen QR code with their phone to complete a purchase.

Creators enrolled in the YouTube Partner Program can take part once they reach 500 subscribers, a lower threshold than many other monetization tools.

They can earn commissions from purchases made by viewers in participating markets outside the region, including the US and Japan.

YouTube said Google AI would identify products shown in videos and suggest tags, reducing the time creators spend adding links manually.

The launch reflects YouTube’s push to turn product recommendations into direct sales.

The company said more than 40 million logged-in users across nine Middle East and North Africa countries made shopping-related searches on the platform in June.

A survey commissioned by YouTube and conducted by Kantar found that 86 percent of viewers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE considered YouTube creators the most trusted source for product recommendations.

The launch marks the first phase of YouTube Shopping’s expansion in the Middle East and North Africa.