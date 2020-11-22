You are here

Palestinian rocket fire draws Israeli air strikes in Gaza

Flames are seen following an Israeli air strike in the town of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, early on Nov. 22, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • No casualties reported on either side of the border
GAZA: Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel, drawing Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Sunday.
There were no casualties reported on either side of the border. Israeli police said the Gaza rocket fired on Saturday night damaged a factory in the southern city of Ashkelon.
The Israeli military said its aircraft struck in response against several military sites belonging to Hamas, the Islamist armed group that controls Gaza.
Reuters witnesses said the pre-dawn strikes hit targets in Gaza City and the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, where flames and plumes of smoke could be seen rising from some sites.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility from any of Gaza’s military groups for firing the rocket. Israel and Hamas last fought a war in 2014 and have exchanged fire several times since, though the border has been largely quiet in recent months.
“The Hamas terror organization is responsible for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it, and will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians,” the military said in a statement.
In Gaza Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum blamed the new escalation on Israel.
“The Israeli occupation is the prime responsible for everything that happens in Gaza as it continues to blockade it and carry out attacks. The resistance is only acting in self-defense,” Barhoum told Reuters.

Mourning after deadly new Daesh attack north of Baghdad

  • There was no claim by Daesh but both the mayor and police blamed the group
  • Although the militants no longer hold territory, sleeper cells wage hit-and-run attacks
SAMARRA, Iraq: Iraq’s Salahaddin province declared three days of mourning from Sunday over a deadly attack blamed on the Daesh group, as some criticized the state for failing to fight back militants.
Late Saturday, a roadside bomb hit a civilian car on an open road about 200 kilometers north of Baghdad, police and a local official said.
When security forces arrived to the scene, militants opened fire on them.
The attack killed at least six Iraqi security personal and four civilians, including one who died of his wounds overnight, according to local medics.
There was no claim by Daesh but both the mayor and police blamed the group, which Iraq’s government said it had defeated in late 2017.
That victory came after three years of brutal fighting to wrench back the one-third of Iraqi territory that had been captured by Daesh.
Although the militants no longer hold territory, sleeper cells wage hit-and-run attacks on state infrastructure, particularly in desert areas north of the capital.
Two weeks ago, 11 people were killed in an Daesh attack on a lookout post at Al-Radwaniyah on Baghdad’s outskirts, areas which are predominantly Sunni Muslim.
The attacks have coincided with a new campaign by Iraq’s security forces to arrest militants in hiding across the country — but some say it has not been enough.
“Iraqi security forces just assured us this area had been cleaned,” wrote Mashaan Al-Jaboury, a Sunni MP representing Salahaddin, on Twitter late Saturday.
For Jamal Al-Dhari, another Sunni figure writing on Twitter, the latest ambush “sheds light on the repeated failures in the fight against terrorism.”
“The government of Mustafa Al-Kadhemi must seriously put in placed a national strategy... and stop being satisfied with ‘investigative committees,’” said Dhari.
Iraqis regularly mock their government for establishing investigative bodies that do not produce results.
The tensions come as the US-led coalition, which helped Iraq fight Daesh starting in 2014, is drawing down its troops.
This year, the US has already shrunk its contribution to the coalition from 5,200 to some 3,000 troops, as other countries have reduced their numbers as well.
The US announced last week it would withdraw another 500 troops by mid-January.

