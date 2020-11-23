You are here

Toronto enters coronavirus lockdown

Toronto banned private indoor gatherings and capped the size of weddings and funerals for four weeks from midnight. (The Canadian Press via AP)
AFP

  • Toronto bans private indoor gatherings and capped the size of weddings and funerals for four weeks from midnigh
TORONTO: Canada’s biggest city entered lockdown on Monday in the latest bid to curb coronavirus infections, with case numbers surging across North America even as US officials said vaccinations could be available within weeks.
Encouraging results from several vaccine trials have raised hopes of a decisive shift in the battle against a disease that has claimed around 1.4 million lives worldwide in the last year.
But seesawing restrictions and lockdowns in countries that successfully contained earlier outbreaks – shattering lives and economies in the process – have highlighted the ongoing risk of contagion.
Toronto banned private indoor gatherings and capped the size of weddings and funerals for four weeks from midnight, with officials warning that hospitals risked being overwhelmed without quick action.
“I’ve been clear on this: the situation is extremely serious and further action is required,” Ontario premier Doug Ford had told journalists ahead of the lockdown.
Officials had forecast more than 400,000 new infections a week across Canada by the end of the year without new restrictions – more than the total number of cases recorded nationwide since the start of the pandemic.

1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments

AP

1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments

  • The first shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, the second shooting took place about 11:15 p.m.
  • No arrests were immediately reported
NEW YORK: A young woman has died and six other people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in Brooklyn that followed an earlier shooting near a Sweet 16 birthday party, police said.
The first shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the East New York neighborhood and left a 17-year-old boy wounded in the leg, New York Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said during a news conference. It wasn’t known what prompted that shooting.
The second shooting took place about 11:15 p.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, and police said it’s believed to be related to the first shooting. A 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Others shot at the apartment building ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old, according to preliminary information from police. They were expected to survive, police said.
No arrests were immediately reported. Police said they were looking for more than one suspect in the apartment shooting.
Police have not yet released a description of the shooters in either incident.

