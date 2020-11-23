You are here

  • Home
  • Israel sends first delegation to Sudan since normalization

Israel sends first delegation to Sudan since normalization

Demonstrators hold Sudanese flag. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gxbnj

Updated 23 November 2020
AFP

Israel sends first delegation to Sudan since normalization

  • Israeli army radio reported Monday that the trip was under way
  • Sudan was the third Arab country this year to announce a deal with Israel
Updated 23 November 2020
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel on Monday sent a delegation to Sudan, its first since last month’s announcement of normalization of relations between the two countries, a senior Israeli official said.
For days there have been rumors in Jerusalem that a delegation would visit Khartoum in the wake of the accord announced by US President Donald Trump on October 23.
Israeli army radio reported Monday that the trip was under way.
The Israeli official confirmed the report to AFP but declined to say who was in the delegation.
Sudan was the third Arab country this year to announce a deal with Israel, after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in February in Uganda with Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s ruling sovereign council.
In August, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled on the first official direct flight from Tel Aviv to Khartoum.
The normalization agreement came a year after the fall of president Omar Al-Bashir’s regime and as the transitional authorities in Khartoum drew closer to the United States.
It followed on the heels of Sudan depositing $335 million in a special account to compensate survivors and relatives of victims of the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania by Al-Qaeda.
The attacks, which Bashir had welcomed, had killed more than 200 people.
After the money was deposited Trump formally moved to delist Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Topics: Israel Sudan

Related

Middle-East
Sudan boycotts faltering talks over Ethiopia’s mega-dam
World
Putin approves new naval facility in Sudan

Egypt joins major Arab military training exercise with KSA, UAE

Photo/Supplied
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt joins major Arab military training exercise with KSA, UAE

  • Saif Al-Arab training is one of the most sophisticated exercises in the Arab world, and works on developing and consolidating the foundations of military cooperation
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has joined a major military training exercise involving Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, and Sudan.

The Saif Al-Arab combat activities will continue until Nov. 26 at the Mohammed Najeeb military base, and sea training areas in the northern military region.

Over recent days, forces and equipment of the participating countries have been arriving at airbases and seaports under strict precautionary measures taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The training is aimed at bringing the joint forces together to meet the necessary operational standards required to manage hostilities in coordination between the various naval, air, and land weapons.

Saif Al-Arab training is one of the most sophisticated exercises in the Arab world, and works on developing and consolidating the foundations of military cooperation while honing joint work between the Egyptian armed forces and those of Arab countries in using technologically advanced weapons and equipment.

The first stages of training include holding a coordination conference between the forces of the participating countries to unify concepts and transfer training expertise, as well as theoretical and practical lectures to implement planned tasks to achieve maximum benefit for the forces taking part.

Strategic expert, Maj. Gen. Samir Farag, said that the joint training activities would act as a “deterrent message” to those who sought to harm Egyptian and Arab national security.

He added that it was the first time that Sudan had participated in joint Arab military training of this kind.

“The (Mohammed Najeeb) base is the largest military base in the Middle East, and it includes all types of weapons and new, advanced training fields,” Farag said.

He added that most of the countries partnering with Egypt were focused on desert fighting and that the training in the northern region showed a readiness for combat action if necessary.

He noted that the training was taking place as Libya was engaged in political negotiations to end its internal conflict.

Egypt also recently joined Russia in maritime training in Russian territorial waters. Units of the Egyptian naval forces arrived at the port of Novorossiysk to an official reception before combat skills exercises got underway.

 

Topics: Saif Al-Arab 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi armed forces participate in the joint exercise ‘Saif Al-Arab 2020’ in Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Major naval festival marks work of Saudi armed forces

Latest updates

Moukoko could become youngest Champions League player
Five talking points from the 2020 tennis season
‘Humble’ Warner says he won’t respond to India taunts
Egypt joins major Arab military training exercise with KSA, UAE
G20 envoys laud Saudi presidency

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.