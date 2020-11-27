RIYADH: Eleven Yemeni political parties condemned the aggressive actions of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on populated areas in Saudi Arabia. In a statement, the parties said that these acts emphasized that the Houthis were a terrorist militia that continuously showed how far it was from achieving peace.
They stressed the importance of joint efforts and working with the Arab coalition to restore legitimacy and confront the militia, and to save the Yemeni people from practices that led to the destruction of their lives.
The statement called on the international community to assume its responsibilities regarding the violations that Yemenis are exposed to by the Houthi militia, which are considered war crimes.
Yemeni parties condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
