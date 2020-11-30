Arab National Bank launches revamped mobile app

Arab National Bank has launched the latest version of its app, ANB Mobile, with a revamped interface, exceptional features, and biometric identification technology.
Obaid A. Al-Rasheed, deputy CEO, said: “The new platform is part of our transformation strategy and reflects our continuing commitment to offering a more convenient and secure banking experience.”
The upgraded app is loaded with advanced features to fulfill a wide range of digital banking solutions, whereby customers can open accounts, login easily through biometrics, manage their accounts, cards and investments round the clock, and apply for finance products conveniently, without the need to visit the bank.
