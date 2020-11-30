You are here

Arab National Bank launches revamped mobile app

Obaid A. Al-Rasheed, deputy CEO
Arab National Bank has launched the latest version of its app, ANB Mobile, with a revamped interface, exceptional features, and biometric identification technology.
Obaid A. Al-Rasheed, deputy CEO, said: “The new platform is part of our transformation strategy and reflects our continuing commitment to offering a more convenient and secure banking experience.”
The upgraded app is loaded with advanced features to fulfill a wide range of digital banking solutions, whereby customers can open accounts, login easily through biometrics, manage their accounts, cards and investments round the clock, and apply for finance products conveniently, without the need to visit the bank.

LuLu named ‘most admired retailer’ at Mideast retail forum

Regional hypermarket chain, LuLu has won this year’s top award at the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF) 2020. At a glittering event held at Conrad Hotel in Dubai, LuLu Group was declared the “Most Admired Retailer” in the Middle East. Salim M.A., director of LuLu Group, received the award from Amitabh Taneja, chairman and managing director of Images Group, and Justina Eitzinger, chief operating officer of MRF, during the award ceremony.
Since 2012, MRF is held annually in Dubai as one of the most powerful platforms of retail entrepreneurs, leaders, innovators, and global retail trends. It recognizes the exceptional achievements and best practices of the region’s top retailers.
LuLu was selected for the top award taking into consideration various parameters, such as excellence in service, product quality, innovation, and omni-channel experience, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout their operations across the GCC and beyond.
A host of other prominent retailers in the region were also honored with awards in different categories, which included Levi’s, CentrePoint, Skechers, and Sacoor Brothers, among others.
“Obviously, we are very excited to receive the most prestigious award in the retail industry. This recognition is a testimony of the efforts and innovative initiatives which we have been undertaking over the years, from our very first store to the 196th branch we inaugurated recently,” Salim said.
“I would like to thank the organizers, jury and above all, our more than 1.6 million loyal shoppers for this coveted award. This will further boost our confidence to go ahead with our expansion plans and introduce new solutions to serve our large and cosmopolitan customer base,” he added.

Topics: LULU hypermarket

