Egypt reveals NAC progress with ‘smart government’ on horizon

Egypt has trained 23 percent of New Administrative Capital (NAC) employees, Saleh El-Sheikh, head of the Central Agency for Organization and Administration, has said.
El-Sheikh said that 119 parties are moving to the New Administrative Capital, whether through complete, partial or leadership transfers. Egyptian Cabinet heads and 31 ministries will be transferred to the capital, too.
He added that 45 bodies affiliated with ministries will be transferred completely, while four bodies associated with ministries will be partially transferred.
El-Sheikh said that 17 agencies that will transfer their leadership positions only.
As part of the project, 13 fully independent bodies will be transferred, three independent parties will be partially transferred, while one independent party will transfer leadership.
The news came during a meeting chaired by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to review the positions of ministry authorities that will be transferred to the New Administrative Capital. The talks reviewed training programs and efforts to structure a number of ministries and affiliated bodies as part of the efforts to prepare for the move.
Madbouly said the government is aiming to provide the best training programs for employees moving to the NAC to enable them to perform their jobs efficiently.
Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed said that the transfer of employees and ministries to the New Administrative Capital will happen in phases, starting from the middle of next year.
Al-Saeed said that by the end of 2021, the entire government will have moved to the capital in its new form as a “smart government.”
She pointed to the provision of housing units and sums of money that employees receive as a form of motivation to encourage them to move.
The NAC is located on an area of about 170,000 feddans. Its first phase is about 40,000 feddans, and is set to accommodate more than 6 million people, providing job opportunities for more than 2 million people.
Egypt reveals NAC progress with ‘smart government’ on horizon
https://arab.news/6m5px
Egypt reveals NAC progress with ‘smart government’ on horizon
- Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed said that the transfer of employees and ministries to the New Administrative Capital will happen in phases, starting from the middle of next year
Egypt has trained 23 percent of New Administrative Capital (NAC) employees, Saleh El-Sheikh, head of the Central Agency for Organization and Administration, has said.