You are here

  • Home
  • New coronavirus cases declining in New Delhi, rest of India

New coronavirus cases declining in New Delhi, rest of India

India’s home ministry officials have allowed states to impose local restrictions to stop coronavirus from spreading. (AFP)
India’s home ministry officials have allowed states to impose local restrictions to stop coronavirus from spreading. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2y43q

Updated 02 December 2020
AP

New coronavirus cases declining in New Delhi, rest of India

New coronavirus cases declining in New Delhi, rest of India
  • New cases declining consistently after peaking in mid-September at nearly 100,000 per day
Updated 02 December 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India has maintained a declining trend in coronavirus infections with 36,604 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.
The cases declined by 32 percent in November as compared to October, according to the Health Ministry. For more than three weeks, India’s single-day cases have remained below 50,000.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said new cases were declining consistently after peaking in mid-September at nearly 100,000 per day.
The capital of New Delhi has also seen a dip in daily infections. It reported 4,006 new cases in the past 24 hours.
India reported 501 additional deaths, raising total fatalities to 138,122.
In an effort to stop the virus from spreading, the Home Ministry has allowed states to impose local restrictions.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

India reports over 44,000 coronavirus cases, most in Delhi
World
India reports over 44,000 coronavirus cases, most in Delhi
India virus surge continues in New Delhi
World
India virus surge continues in New Delhi

Afghan government, Taliban announce breakthrough deal to press on with peace talks

Updated 22 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Afghan government, Taliban announce breakthrough deal to press on with peace talks

Afghan government, Taliban announce breakthrough deal to press on with peace talks
  • The agreement lays out the way forward for further discussion
  • Taliban insurgents have refused to agree to a cease-fire during the preliminary stages of talks
Updated 22 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: Afghan government and Taliban representatives said on Wednesday they had reached a preliminary deal to press on with peace talks, their first written agreement in 19 years of war.
The agreement lays out the way forward for further discussion but is considered a breakthrough because it will allow negotiators to move on to more substantive issues, including talks on a cease-fire.
“The procedure including its preamble of the negotiation has been finalized and from now on, the negotiation will begin on the agenda,” Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan government’s negotiating team, told Reuters.
The Taliban spokesman confirmed the same on Twitter.
The agreement comes after months of discussions in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in negotiations encouraged by the United States. In Afghanistan, the two sides are still at war, with Taliban attacks on government forces continuing unabated.
Taliban insurgents have refused to agree to a cease-fire during the preliminary stages of talks, despite calls from Western capitals and global bodies, saying that that would be taken up only when the way forward for talks was agreed upon.
UN envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons welcomed the “positive development” on Twitter, adding that “this breakthrough should be a springboard to reach the peace wanted by all Afghans.”
Last month, an agreement reached between Taliban and government negotiators was held up at the last minute after the insurgents balked at the document’s preamble because it mentioned the Afghan government by name.
The Taliban refused to refer to the Afghan negotiating team as representatives of the Afghan government, as they contest the legitimacy of the administration led by President Ashraf Ghani.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says
World
Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says
Femme fatale: Women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban freed
World
Femme fatale: Women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban freed

Latest updates

Boris Johnson: UK government looking at conduct of Arcadia directors
Swedish-Iranian scientist may face imminent execution, say rights groups
Lebanon’s president expresses hope for Israel border talks
Afghan government, Taliban announce breakthrough deal to press on with peace talks
American Airlines holds first civilian passenger flight of 737 MAX in nearly two years

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.