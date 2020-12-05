You are here

  • Home
  • UN COVID-19 panel calls for access to vaccine for most vulnerable

UN COVID-19 panel calls for access to vaccine for most vulnerable

United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkır speaks during the U.N. General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic. (AP)
United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkır speaks during the U.N. General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8gvzg

Updated 10 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN COVID-19 panel calls for access to vaccine for most vulnerable

United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkır speaks during the U.N. General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic. (AP)
  • The special session came at a critical time when, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the pandemic has claimed more than 1.4 million lives
Updated 10 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: At the United Nations headquarters in New York, it was a moment of reckoning.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not only the greatest global health crisis since the creation of the United Nations 75 years ago. It has also engendered severe humanitarian, socio-economic, security and human rights crises.

“None of us could have imagined, this time last year, what was to come,” UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said on Tuesday at a two-day UN special session on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This crisis compels us to shake up how things are done, (and) to restore confidence and trust in the United Nations.”  

The special session came at a critical time when, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the pandemic has claimed more than 1.4 million lives, infected more than 64 million people, decimated the livelihoods of millions more all over the globe, and could lead to the worst global recession since the Great Depression.

With the world economy in decline and millions of jobs lost, extreme poverty is expected to rise, and the global efforts towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — designed to eliminate hunger and malnutrition by 2030 — could be further hampered.

With entire continents experiencing a resurgence in cases, world leaders, UN principals and other stakeholders shared their experiences living and managing the impact and consequences of COVID-19, while calling for the need to forge a coordinated path forward.

Although the entire planet is facing this common threat, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres pointed out that it is the most vulnerable — such as the poor, older people, as well as women and girls — who have been hit hardest. 

Guterres said some of this fallout is the result of long-standing vulnerabilities, inequalities and injustices which the crisis has only exposed. 

He lamented that the WHO’s scientific guidance for a coordinated global response was largely ignored: “And when countries go in their own direction, the virus goes in every direction,” he said.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner called 2020 a vital year in trying to prove why the world needs the UN, and lamented that the response as a collective international community is not commensurate with the extent of the scourge.

“It is extremely expensive to be poor in a pandemic, whether you are a household, or a less developed country, or a business person who is about to lose everything you have worked for all your life,” Steiner said.

“Poverty is existential in a pandemic” seconded Melissa Fleming, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming who moderated the panel.

A recent UNDP report found that 1 billion people will be living in extreme poverty in 2030 if their situation is not rectified now.

Under a “High Damage” scenario, the report anticipates that 80 percent of the COVID-induced economic crisis would persist in 10 years’ time due to loss in productivity, preventing a full recovery to the pre-pandemic growth path.

However, said Steiner, “as this new poverty research highlights, the COVID-19 pandemic is a tipping point, and the choices leaders take now could take the world in very different directions. We have an opportunity to invest in a decade of action that not only helps people to recover from COVID-19, but that re-sets the development path of people and planet towards a more fair, resilient and green future.”

While the UN managed to “avoid major famines” this year, Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, warned of a possible 40% increase in people who will not be able to survive next year without aid, with human development index falling and, along with it, life expectancy.

Beyond health, Guterres has also echoed his appeal for a global cease-fire so that countries can focus on fighting the virus, urging “new efforts and commitments to silence the guns by the end of the year.”

He also called for “peace within the home” to counter violence against women and girls. Describing violence against women and girls as “a horrible plague,” Lowcock also pointed to the “evident deterioration” of the behavior of men toward women and girls: “All the frustration and stress are being taken out against women in a shocking way across the planet.”

Participants also unanimously called for potential COVID-19 vaccines to be a global public good “available to everyone, everywhere,” while Guterres warned that a global mechanism which would make this possible remains underfunded.

Equitable access to vaccines is integral to effective pandemic response, said Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev, speaking on behalf of the 120 countries of the Non-Aligned Movement. 

“As many vaccines against COVID-19 are being currently studied, we are all looking forward to the successful outcome of clinical trials and hope that a safe and effective vaccine will soon be available, and that they will be considered as global public goods ensuring their universal distribution at affordable prices for all”, Aliyev said in a pre-recorded video message.

Bozkir, the General Assembly President, expressed the feelings of millions worldwide, who are dreaming of the day the pandemic is declared over: “The day we can take a deep breath of fresh air without fear. The day we can shake the hands of our colleagues, embrace our families, and laugh with our friends.” 

Nine months into the crisis, he acknowledged that it would be easy to feel frustrated, but the veteran diplomat urged people everywhere not to be deterred. 

“The UN is working for you. We are united, for you,” he said. “Stay strong. There are brighter days ahead.”

Topics: United Nations Coronavirus vaccine

Related

During a speech at a virtual special session of the UN General Assembly focused on the global response to COVID-19, Prince Faisal praised the UN’s efforts to fight the virus. (Screenshot/SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia committed to global efforts to combat COVID-19: Foreign minister
KSrelief is implementing the emergency agricultural livelihoods project for the most vulnerable families in six Yemeni governorates. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency, UN body support Yemeni families in fishing communities

Trash for teaching: School in India helps students fight poverty, plastic waste

Updated 51 min 48 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Trash for teaching: School in India helps students fight poverty, plastic waste

A student is teaching her juniors at Akshar School in Pamohi village on the outskirts of Assam's Guwahati city. (Photo courtesy: Akshar School)
  • School in Assam allows children to pay for lessons with plastic waste
  • Most students at Akshar School are former child laborers
Updated 51 min 48 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Gyandeep Rongsal never imagined that one day he could leave the stone quarry he was working at and go to school, write rap songs and learn to play the guitar. It was all unfathomable for him until 2016, when a school in the village of Pamohi, in India’s northeastern state of Assam, offered lessons to out-of-school children in exchange for plastic waste.

Like most of the school’s 110 students, Rongsal is a former child laborer whose life has been transformed by the Akshar School, on the outskirts of Assam’s Guwahati city.

“My parents were reluctant initially, but they agreed, and I got the experience of studying in a school,” Rongsal told Arab News

At the stone quarry, Rongsal used to earn $7 a day to help sustain his family. At the school, he receives vocational training, which allows him to work while also continuing his education.

“For students like me, this school is very transformative. Four years ago, I could not imagine that I would one day be able to speak in English or play the guitar and football. Today, I see a new world opening for me,” the 17-year-old said.

The school was established in 2016 to help children out of poverty while also addressing environmental issues.

“It’s a new kind of school, where we teach poor children how to escape poverty,” the school’s founder, Mazin Mukhtar, told Arab News.

Since parents were unable to afford school fees, Mukhtar thought they could pay for lessons with plastic waste instead.

“We started a policy called ‘plastic school fee,’ whereby we started asking parents to send plastic as fees for school,” said Mukhtar, an American of Sudanese origin.

“The policy was a hit, and it helped us recycle plastic waste and contribute to a healthier ecosystem.”

At the school, teenage pupils can still earn a living by helping turn waste into ecobricks.

“These ecobricks are used for small construction projects around the school,” Mukhtar said.

“The idea is to combine employment with learning so that we can not only prevent dropouts but also get dropouts from other schools to come to our school.”

Older students can also earn between $60 and $70 a week by teaching their juniors.

The project, which is supported with both individual and corporate donations, proved highly successful, and over a hundred children are on a waiting list to join.

Mukhtar said that it may not be possible at the moment to admit them all, though.

“We have limited capacity, and we are not able to take in many more students.”

The school has, however, recently signed an agreement with the Assam administration to introduce its model to five government schools.

Parmita Sarma is one of the pillars of the project. She shares the same goal with Mukhtar — to do “something different to lift people out of poverty.”

“If you want to lift people out of poverty, you cannot focus on only one aspect of the problem. We wanted to have a holistic approach in school, where we take care of the needs of both the children and parents so that we can help them escape poverty,” Sarma told Arab News.

“Our plan is to educate them and give them vocational training so that they can acquire skills and work as professionals when they are 18 years old.”

“There have been no dropouts in the last two years,” Mukhtar said.

“Not only that. Awareness about plastic and the environment has considerably reduced the practice of burning plastic in the area, and it has reduced pollution in the region.”

 

Topics: India school

Related

Special Indian protests growing as ‘anti-farm’ peace offer nixed
World
Indian protests growing as ‘anti-farm’ peace offer nixed
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters political fray
World
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters political fray

Latest updates

Top diplomats from Jordan and Israel hold rare meeting on Palestine issue
This combination of pictures created on December 4, 2020 shows a file photo taken on June 10, 2020 of Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (L) during a press conference in Jerusalem and another one dated January 13, 2020 of his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi at a news conference in Jordan's capital Amman. (AFP)
UN COVID-19 panel calls for access to vaccine for most vulnerable
United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkır speaks during the U.N. General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic. (AP)
What We Are Drinking Today: MaChii
Photo/Supplied
In with the old: Saudi cafe stands out by promoting sustainability
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
Juventus, Inter play catch-up on AC Milan before big European games

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.