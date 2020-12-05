You are here

  • Home
  • First meeting of Kabul peace council marks new phase in talks

First meeting of Kabul peace council marks new phase in talks

First meeting of Kabul peace council marks new phase in talks
Dr. Abdullah Abdullah
Short Url

https://arab.news/86v7j

Updated 05 December 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

First meeting of Kabul peace council marks new phase in talks

First meeting of Kabul peace council marks new phase in talks
  • Top negotiator Dr. Abdullah says govt. eyeing ‘serious’ progress in intra-Afghan talks but spike in violence delaying efforts
Updated 05 December 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Addressing the first meeting of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation on Saturday, the government’s chief negotiator, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, said that Kabul wanted to engage in serious negotiations with the Taliban, calling the recent escalation in violence the main obstacle for peace in the country.

“We are ready to fully engage with the Taliban to discuss all issues,” Dr. Abdullah said. “Violence is the main hurdle for peace … the first demand of the people of Afghanistan is the reduction of violence, and a permanent ceasefire.”

Other members of the council, including President Ashraf Ghani, stressed the need for unity and consensus among political leaders in moving the peace efforts forward.

On Wednesday, Taliban and Kabul-appointed negotiators broke the stalemate in the intra-Afghan talks and agreed on a mechanism for the parley, more than two months after the US-facilitated negotiations began in Qatar on Sept. 12.

The intra-Afghan talks – aimed at ending more than four decades of war in the country – follows a secret accord signed between Washington and the Taliban in late February this year which, among other conditions, laid out the establishment of the AHCNR in March and the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from the country.

However, the setting up of the peace body faced several delays due to infighting within the government and President Ghani’s dissatisfaction with the February deal that had excluded his administration.

President Ghani said that the intra-Afghan peace talks had entered the second phase and “more consultations” were required.

“The peace negotiations have reached the second phase. The first phase showed that the task was not easy, but it succeeded,” he said.

There has been an escalation in violence across the country in the past two months, with both the Taliban and government delegates blaming each other for the uptick in attacks.

According to the Interior Ministry, more than 1,200 civilians have been killed since the talks began on Sept. 12, despite a pledge by both groups to reduce violence.

Meanwhile, Afghan forces in Helmand province, the worst affected by the attacks, have been fighting to block Taliban strikes that have displaced more than 35,000 people in the past few weeks.

Without blaming either side, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the rising violence was “unacceptably high,” adding that Washington has asked the warring parties to “stand back and indeed stand down.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said it was “too early to comment” about the formation of the AHCNR, which follows pressure last week from the EU mission in Kabul.

Earlier in the day, another Taliban spokesman, Qari Mohammed Yousuf Ahmadi, accused US troops of violating the February accord, which bars both sides from attacking each other.

“In recurrent violation of the Doha agreement, American forces carried out airstrikes on a Mujahideen base and nearby civilian homes in Nad Ali district, Helmand – an area quite far from any battleground and where no military activities were happening,” Ahmadi said in a statement.

“The Islamic Emirate condemns this barbaric attack as a clear violation of the Doha agreement, and warns that such unrestrained actions can provoke retaliation and heighten tensions,” he said.

Arab News could not reach the US military for comment at the time of writing, but the US has in the past argued that it reserved the right to defend Afghan troops from massive Taliban onslaughts.

Commenting on the spike in violence, Ghani said that the “ceasefire would not damage the Taliban … and the ball was in Taliban court now. It is time they show political will and stop the bloodshed.”

The president, who won a second five-year term in March, added that peace should “preserve the republic system and the achievements of the past two decades,” referring to the period since the Taliban’s ouster under the US-led invasion in 2001.

Experts agreed that the onus was on the Doha team to optimize the AHCNR.

“Now, (after the formation of the peace council) the Doha team (of government negotiators) have an place to consult on peace-related matters,” said analyst Wahidullah Ghazikhail.

Former President Hamid Karzai who, like some factional leaders is also a member of the AHCR, said that Afghan leaders needed to “forge a consensus” on peace and “efforts for reconciliation must be expedited.”

However, Torek Farhadi, a former government adviser, said that the Taliban would agree to a ceasefire only after Ghani accepts that he has to resign and agree on the formation of a coalition government.

“The peace consultative body will succeed, provided its members are given a role in the future government that will be formed on this basis, he said.

Topics: Afghan Peace Talks Kabul Taliban

Related

Special Foreign donors pledge $12 billion to Afghanistan
World
Foreign donors pledge $12 billion to Afghanistan

US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis

US Marines file into an amphibious vehicle for evacuation from Mogadishu, Somalia, after a bloody two-year UN peacekeeping mission. (Reuters/File)
Updated 06 December 2020
Reuters

US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis

US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis
  • The US program to expand Danab to 3,000 men was supposed to continue until 2027, Sheikh said, but its future is unclear
Updated 06 December 2020
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Somalia in the waning days of his presidency triggered dismay on Saturday from some Somalis, who appealed to the incoming US president to reverse the decision.
“The US decision to pull troops out of Somalia at this critical stage in the successful fight against Al-Shabab and their global terrorist network is extremely regrettable,” Sen. Ayub Ismail Yusuf told Reuters in a statement, referring to the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab insurgency.
“US troops have made a huge contribution and had great impact on the training and operational effectiveness of Somali soldiers,” said Yusuf, a member of Somalia’s Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.
He tagged US President-elect Joe Biden in a tweet criticizing the decision.
The Somali government could not immediately be reached for comment early on Saturday to Friday’s decision to withdraw almost all the roughly 700 US troops by Jan. 15.
Somalia’s fragile internationally backed government is due to hold parliamentary elections this month and national elections in early February, a precursor to the planned drawdown of the 17,000-strong African Union peacekeeping force.
US troops have been in Somalia, mostly supporting Somali special forces known as Danab in operations against Al-Shabab, whose attacks in nations like Kenya and Uganda have killed hundreds of civilians, including Americans.
Danab punches above its weight because regular forces are often poorly trained and equipped, frequently desert their posts or become enmeshed in power struggles between the national and regional governments.
If the withdrawal is permanent, “it will have a huge toll on counterterrorism efforts,” said Col. Ahmed Abdullahi Sheikh, who served for three years until 2019 as the Danab commander.
He fought alongside US forces, he said, and during his command two Americans and more than a hundred of his own men had died. Both US and Somali forces opposed the withdrawal, he said.
The US program to expand Danab to 3,000 men was supposed to continue until 2027, Sheikh said, but its future is unclear.
Airstrikes will likely continue from bases in Kenya and Djibouti, which could also provide a launchpad for cross-border operations. Rights group Amnesty International says the airstrikes have killed at least 16 civilians in the past three years.
The US withdrawal comes at a turbulent time in the region. Ethiopia, which is a major troop contributor to the peacekeeping forces and has thousands more troops in Somalia bilaterally, is distracted by an internal conflict that broke out last month. It has disarmed hundreds of its peacekeepers already.
Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1991, but the entry of the peacekeeping force in 2008 helped incubate fledgling government structures that allowed for gradual reforms of the military, such as a biometric system to pay soldiers and the formation of Danab.
But many problems with the Somali military remain, including corruption and political interference. Perhaps a withdrawal will force Somalia to confront them, said Sheikh. Or perhaps it will make them worse.

Topics: Somalia

Related

Trump orders most American troops to leave Somalia
World
Trump orders most American troops to leave Somalia
CIA officer killed in Somalia: US media
World
CIA officer killed in Somalia: US media

Latest updates

Kuwaitis vote in first parliamentary election since accession of new emir
What We Are Reading Today: Waste by Catherine Coleman Flowers
Saudi Volunteer Day strengthens the values of citizenship and giving
Saudi Volunteer Day strengthens the values of citizenship and giving
PIF’s real estate developer breaks ground on flagship Riyadh project
In Iraq’s Mosul, a wholesale market revives trade legacy

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.