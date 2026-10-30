RIYADH: The fifth edition of the European Film Festival in Riyadh will feature 16 films from 16 European countries, the Delegation of the European Union to Saudi Arabia has announced.

The event is being held in collaboration with the embassies of its member states and with the support of the Film Commission, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The festival will begin on Nov. 2, with public screenings running from Nov. 3-10. Building on the success of previous years, the program includes a diverse selection of cinematic works reflecting the variety of European film schools and traditions. All films will be presented with Arabic and English subtitles.

This article was first published on Asharq Al-Awsat.