Hong Kong police make national security arrests over campus protest

Hong Kong police make national security arrests over campus protest
Hong Police have been arresting pro-democracy activists since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law banning acts of secession, subversion and terrorism. (AFP file photo)
AFP

Hong Kong police make national security arrests over campus protest

Hong Kong police make national security arrests over campus protest
  • Beijing imposed its new security law in June, keeping its contents secret until the hour before its enactment
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police arrested three people on Monday for chanting banned slogans at a university campus last month, accusing them of violating a draconian national security law imposed by China.
The arrests illustrate how Beijing’s new law has created a host of new speech crimes as it moves to crush dissent in the international finance hub following months of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests last year.
Li Kwai-wah, a senior officer in Hong Kong’s new national security unit, said the three had been arrested for unlawful assembly and “inciting secession,” a crime under the national security law.
“They were spotted waving flags and chanting slogans advocating Hong Kong’s independence,” he told reporters.
Five others were also arrested for unlawful assembly, added Li, who is among a group of senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials who have been sanctioned by the United States.
Beijing imposed its new security law in June, keeping its contents secret until the hour before its enactment.
It targets four crimes: subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.
Beijing says the law was needed to restore stability.
Critics say its broad wording criminalizes dissent and eviscerates the freedoms and autonomy Hong Kong was promised ahead of its return to China by Britain.
Protests have been largely stamped out in Hong Kong this year. Monday’s arrests were linked to a small unofficial graduation rally at the Chinese University of Hong Kong last month.
Masked students waved banners and chanted pro-democracy slogans, including “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times” and “Hong Kong independence, the only way out.”
Both chants were common during last year’s rallies, but they have been declared illegal under the new national security law, which can carry up to life in prison.
The students also sang “Glory to Hong Kong,” a protest song that authorities have also outlawed.

Topics: Hong Kong China

Melbourne welcomes first international flight in 5 months as coronavirus curbs ease

Melbourne welcomes first international flight in 5 months as coronavirus curbs ease

Melbourne welcomes first international flight in 5 months as coronavirus curbs ease
  • Airports serving Melbourne, Victoria’s capital, stopped accepting any arrivals in late June
SYDNEY: Australia’s second-largest city welcomed its first international passenger flight in five months on Monday, an arrival that will test the state of Victoria’s revamped hotel quarantine system.
Australia has since March closed its borders to non-citizens, but airports serving Melbourne, Victoria’s capital, stopped accepting any arrivals in late June after an outbreak of COVID-19 that begun at two hotels where arrivals were quarantining.
More than 20,000 infections were recorded in Victoria when hotel staff contracted the virus from people returning from overseas.
The outbreak has been widely blamed on failures of private contractors to follow protocol. With hundreds of people expected to arrive in Victoria each week, state authorities have said police officers will now enforce stricter standards.
The new system will greet Australians arriving on a flight from Sri Lanka, who will now no longer be allowed to leave their rooms under the new hotel quarantine restrictions.
The system is similar to the model used in Sydney, capital of New South Wales, Australia’s largest state, which has accommodated thousands of people returning without any clusters emerging.
With New South Wales recording just one local infection in the last month, the state has gradually eased most social distancing restrictions.
From Monday, dubbed by the state government as “freedom day,” nearly all venues were allowed to accommodate one person for every 2 square meters. Previously venues were restricted to one patron per 4 square meters.
There will also be no limit on the number of people attending weddings and funerals.
Western Australia said that from Tuesday it will remove restrictions on people arriving from Victoria and New South Wales. The move will see nearly all Australia’s internal borders reopened, a boost to domestic tourism operators and airlines such as Qantas and Virgin Australia.
Australia has reported about 28,000 cases of COVID-19 and 908 deaths since the pandemic began. Just 44 active cases remain in the country, with most in hotel quarantine.

Topics: Melbourne Coronavirus Australia

