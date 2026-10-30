ISTANBUL: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on a working visit to Turkiye for talks over war with Russia and the security situation in the Black Sea, the Turkish presidency said.

“During the discussions to be held in Istanbul, the parties will address steps that can be taken to further enhance bilateral cooperation between Turkiye and Ukraine, as well as regional and international developments — most notably the Russia-Ukraine War and the security situation in the Black Sea,” Burhanettin Duran, communications director at the presidency, said on X.

Despite its ties with both Russia and Ukraine, Turkiye has been infuriated by the attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

Erdogan told the UN General Assembly in September the attacks were “unacceptable.”

Ankara has sent a proposal to Russia and Ukraine to end strikes on civilian ships but the two foes have failed to act on it.

Turkiye has also hosted several rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine for a lasting ceasefire and peace deal.

In a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkiye was ready to support efforts to revive the diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia and bring the war to an end through negotiations, according to the Turkish leader’s office.