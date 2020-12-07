Turkish President Erdogan seeks ‘win-win formula’ in Greece gas row

You are here

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments come at a time as EU leaders mull sanctions against Turkey, a candidate country to join the bloc, ahead of a summit. (Reuters)
  • Turkey has enraged Greece by sending a survey ship and navy vessels to the disputed waters
  • ‘I believe a win-win formula that observes everyone’s rights could be found’
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes “a win-win formula” can be found in a row with Greece over undersea resources, according to comments published on Monday, as EU leaders mull sanctions ahead of a summit.
NATO members Turkey and Greece have been at loggerheads over maritime territory in the eastern Mediterranean, believed to be rich in energy resources including natural gas.
Turkey has enraged Greece by sending a survey ship and navy vessels to the disputed waters, prompting Athens to push its EU allies for tougher sanctions at Thursday’s summit.
“I am calling on all neighboring countries in the Mediterranean especially Greece not to see this issue as a zero-sum game,” Erdogan said.
“I believe a win-win formula that observes everyone’s rights could be found.”
Erdogan reiterated a call to gather “all the actors around the table” including the breakaway republic in northern Cyprus, which is recognized only by Turkey.
But Greece has insisted Turkey — a candidate country to join the European Union — must halt its exploration before negotiations can begin.
Not all EU members are convinced by sanctions, with some fearing that an escalating standoff could see Erdogan’s government once again allow asylum seekers to leave Turkey and cross into the bloc.
European Council chief Charles Michel, who will host the summit, on Friday expressed Europe’s frustration.
“I think that the cat and mouse game needs to end,” Michel said, referring to Turkey’s repeated incursions into disputed waters with gas exploration vessels.
“We will have a debate at the European summit on December 10 and we are ready to use the means at our disposal,” he said.
Last month, Turkey pulled its research vessel Oruc Reis back to port, just as it did before a previous EU summit.

  • Egyptian officials have been coordinating with Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, to procure 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine
DUBAI: Egypt led Africa for COVID-19 resiliency, news site Ahram Online has reported, adding that it was third in the Middle East.

The ranking measured the ability of countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic and determined the best countries to live in during the crisis based on a set of sub-indicators including monthly cases, monthly fatality rate, total deaths per million, positive test rates, access to COVID-19 vaccines, lockdown severity, community mobility and 2020 GDP growth forecast.

Ahram Online, which quoted a Bloomberg report, added that Egypt’s ranking indicated the country recorded an average of seven cases per 100,000 citizens monthly and a total of 64 deaths per one million citizens since the outbreak hit the country.

Egyptian officials have been coordinating with Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, to procure 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine with the initial supplies of jabs expected by May 2021.

The doses would cover up to 20 percent of the country’s needs particularly for frontline health workers and those most vulnerable to the disease.

Meanwhile, national carrier EgyptAir has said it is ready to transport the anticipated coronavirus vaccine to Egypt and other destinations using two of its Boeing 777 aircraft.

Most of the vaccines need to be kept at very low temperatures particularly the one made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, which must be kept at a temperature of about -70°C.

The transportation process will be carried out using refrigerated containers to keep the doses at the required temperatures before they are discharged from the planes, the airline said.

