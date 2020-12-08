Tamimi Markets launches UK’s Sainsbury’s across KSA stores

Deputy Ambassador of the UK to Saudi Arabia Richard Oppenheim celebrated the “London in Tamimi Markets” promotion with the introduction of Britain’s Sainsbury’s branded products at Tamimi Markets’ flagship Riyadh store in the Olaya district. The introduction of Sainsbury’s at Tamimi Markets is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to bring famous global brands at attractive prices to Saudi Arabia in order to delight their growing customer base.

Tamimi Markets now offers Sainsbury’s UK products at all of its branches across the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Qassim, Alkhobar, Dammam, Al-Ahsa, Jubail, Dhahran and Hafr Al-Batin. Sainsbury's line includes quality ice creams, frozen foods, cereals, cookies, coffee and tea, sauces, oils and condiments. Customers can also purchase Sainsbury’s products online at TamimiMarkets.com and on their mobile app, plus receive special discounts for Themari Rewards Program card holders.

“Tamimi Market’s vision is to be the best supermarket in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by providing quality, fresh, and healthy foods in stylish and comfortable stores along with great service. The company prides itself on providing a wide variety of high quality national and international goods at attractive prices, appealing to all income segments,” a press release said.

Tamimi Markets’ imported products add an element of interest and adventure to their customers’ overall shopping experience. The retail company is a direct importer of several global brands and exclusive lines from the US, the UK, Australia, the Philippines, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Egypt, the MENA region, the European Union and China. The company also works closely with domestic producers and quality distributors to satisfy its customers’ demands.

Tamimi Markets is the exclusive Saudi importer of Safeway’s US range of Signature Select, O Organics, Lucerne, Open Nature; Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand and now Sainsbury’s UK lines. The company said that these international products provide superior quality at lower retail prices than many national brands in Saudi Arabia today.