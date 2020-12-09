EU to toughen sanctions on Turkish drilling — draft statement

You are here

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoganhas attempted to brush off the threat of new sanctions from Europe. (AP/File)
Reuters

  • Draft statement prepared for EU leaders to agree at a summit on Thursday.
  • Sanctions will punish turkey for energy exploration operations in eastern Mediterranean
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union will impose sanctions on more Turkish individuals and companies responsible for drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean, according to a draft statement prepared for EU leaders to agree at a summit on Thursday.
If agreed, the EU will “prepare additional listings” on the basis of a sanctions list already in place since 2019 and “if need be, work on the extension” of its scope, according to the draft statement seen by Reuters.
Such sanctions would be among the more conservative measures available to EU leaders, who vowed in October to use “all instruments” to pressure Turkey to stop exploring for hydrocarbons off the coast of Cyprus and Greece.
France had voiced support for “sectorial” sanctions on the Turkish economy. But imposing them on a NATO ally and EU candidate country is seen by Germany, Spain and Italy as a step too far that would put Turkey in the same camp as Russia, which is viewed as hostile to the bloc.
The hydrocarbons dispute is part of wider issues with Turkey including the divided island of Cyprus and Turkey’s foreign policy in Libya and Syria, which the United States and the EU say undermines Western goals.
However, Turkey’s role as a host for Syrian migrants fleeing civil war who would otherwise seek refuge in the EU limits European appetite to punish Ankara, diplomats say.
The draft statement also sought to delay retaliation, saying the European Commission and the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell should prepare “options on how to proceed” for the next EU summit in March.
“The EU will seek to coordinate on these matters with the US,” the draft said, something diplomats said was a recognition of hopes for closer foreign policy ties with Washington once US President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.
Negotiations over the two-page statement are still ongoing and Greece and Cyprus, which accuse Turkey of drilling for hydrocarbons off its continental shelf, believe the sanctions do not go far enough.
“We welcome additional listings,” a Cypriot diplomat said. “We would like to see preparations for targeted sectoral measures at a later stage, in February or March, should Turkey’s behavior not change,” the envoy said.
The EU created a sanctions program last year to punish unauthorized exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, freezing assets of people and companies accused of planning or participating in activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone or on its continental shelf.
So far, only senior officials of Turkey’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) have been put on the sanctions list but Cyprus proposed a list of more names earlier this year.
Cyprus’ internationally recognized government discovered offshore gas in 2011 but has been at loggerheads with Turkey over maritime zones around the island, where it has granted license to multinational companies for oil and gas research.
Turkey, which does not have diplomatic relations with Cyprus’ government, says it is operating in waters on its own continental shelf or areas where Turkish Cypriots have rights.

Turkey Turkey sanctions European Union EU Mediterranean

Anti-extremism plan is law of freedom, says France PM

AFP

  • PM Jean Castex said the new bill was needed after ‘ever more numerous attacks’ against France’s principles ‘which affect our ability to live serenely together’
  • Jean Castex: ‘It is a text that seeks to protect all our citizens —  it is a text in line with the great tradition of the founders of our republic’
AFP

PARIS: The French government defended a draft law clamping down on extremism on Wednesday as a “law of freedom” after a torrent of criticism from Muslim countries and expressions of concern from the US.

President Emmanuel Macron has pushed the legislation — which would tighten rules against religious-based education, online hate speech and polygamy — after a spate of attacks blamed on extremists.

“This bill is not a text aimed against religions or against the Muslim religion in particular,” Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters after the cabinet approved a text to present to parliament.

“It is the reverse — it is a law of freedom, it is a law of protection, it is a law of emancipation against religious fundamentalism.”

But the government’s staunch defense of France’s two centuries of secularism has caused unease even among allies.

“There can be constructive engagements that I think can be helpful and not harmful,” said Sam Brownback, a US envoy for religious freedom.

“When you get heavy-handed, the situation can get worse.”

The law was in the pipeline before the October killing of Samuel Paty, a junior high school teacher who was beheaded in the street after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a class.

But the killing, committed by an 18-year old Chechen after a virulent social media campaign against the teacher, gave fresh impetus to the bill — prompted the inclusion of the specific crimes of online hate speech and divulging personal information on the Internet.

Castex said the new bill was needed after “ever more numerous attacks” against France’s principles “which affect our ability to live serenely together.”

Paty’s death came after a series of other extremist-inspired attacks in France this year including a knife assault outside the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and deadly stabbings at a church in Nice.

The draft law sets out stricter criteria for home schooling to prevent parents from taking their children out of public schools and enrolling them in underground religious facilities.

Polygamy is already outlawed in France but the new law would also ban authorities from issuing residency papers to polygamous applicants.

It would also require city hall officials to interview couples separately prior to their wedding to make sure that they were not forced into marriage.

“It is a text that seeks to protect all our citizens. It is a text in line with the great tradition of the founders of our republic,” said Castex.

Macron has become a figure of hate in some Muslim countries with some boycotting French products.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the draft law an “open provocation,” while Egyptian scholars called Macron’s views racist.

Macron has also been forced on to the defensive by critical headlines in influential English-language media such as the Financial Times and New York Times.

Muslims in France — the former colonies of which include predominantly Muslim countries in north and west Africa as well as the Middle East — are estimated at nearly four million, about six percent of the population.

France Jean Castex Emmanuel Macron

