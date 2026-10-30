MOSCOW: Russia’s atomic power agency said Friday it was in advanced talks with four African nations about building floating nuclear power stations to help overcome power shortages.

Alexey Likhachev, director general of the Rosatom state agency said talks were being held with Egypt, Namibia, Tanzania and Togo on the ambitious scheme.

Several country are developing floating nuclear reactor technology, but Russia is the only country to operate a plant in its isolated Chukotka region.

This was opened in 2020 and Russia believes more could follow to help outpost regions such as the Arctic.

“A specific feature of several African economies is that some countries are paying a high price for electricity, despite not being in a strong financial position,” Likhachev told reporters after a Russia-Africa summit in Moscow.

“This is precisely the area where we are now prepared to supply electricity, using floating nuclear power plants,” he said, noting that 38 African nations have access to the sea and could use them.

He said nine Africa countries had expressed an interest and advanced talks had started with the four.

Likhachev also spoke of a uranium extraction project in Nambia and a plan for a lithium mine in Mali, which has estimated reserves of more than 4,000 tons.

Russia has sought for several years to strengthen its economic and military footprint in Africa, where it rivals Western nations and China for influence.