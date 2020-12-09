You are here

UAE non-oil exports to UK jump 25%

UAE non-oil exports to UK jump 25%
Khalifa Port and Kizad (Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi). (Reuters)
Updated 09 December 2020
Arab News

UAE non-oil exports to UK jump 25%

UAE non-oil exports to UK jump 25%
  • Total non-oil trade in first eight months of 2020 worth $5.5bn
  • UAE’s non-oil export to UK accounted for nearly $500 million
Updated 09 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The value of UAE non-oil exports to the United Kingdom rose 25 percent to nearly $500 million in the first eight months of 2020, according to Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri, the UAE minister of the economy.

“The UK is the UAE’s third leading partner in non-oil commodities trade today. The UAE was the UK’s top Arab trading partner in 2019, accounting for 32 percent of the UK’s foreign trade with other countries,” Al-Marri was quoted as saying by WAM, the UAE state news agency.

“The non-oil foreign trade between both countries in the first eight months in 2020 was valued at about $5.5 billion at that time and the UAE’s non-oil export to UK accounted for nearly $500 million, which reflected a growth rate of 25 percent,” the minister said on Tuesday during a virtual ministerial briefing with UK Minister for Investment, Lord Grimstone.

Al-Marri also said “strong bilateral relationships with the UK are also evident on several non-trade related fronts. For instance, the UAE is home to several British companies today, in terms of investment with a value of $20.5 billion. The UK accounts for 16 percent of the total FDI (foreign direct investment) balance in the UAE as of the end of 2018.”

The UAE is also an investor in the UK, accounting for $7.2 billion by the end of 2018, the minister added.

IBM opens its first ever security operations center in Saudi Arabia

Updated 15 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

IBM opens its first ever security operations center in Saudi Arabia

IBM opens its first ever security operations center in Saudi Arabia
  • The new facility will focus on supporting clients responding to cybersecurity incidents
Updated 15 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US multinational IBM Security on Wednesday announced the official opening of its first security operations center in Saudi Arabia

The Riyadh center will offer IBM’s private and government sector clients in the Kingdom the option of managing their security operations around the clock via the company’s staff and local infrastructure.

The new facility will focus on supporting clients responding to cybersecurity incidents as well as helping manage emerging threats through real-time analysis and early warning notification of security events.

IBM Security analysts and experts will assist clients with expedited incident investigations and remediation plans.

According to a recent IBM study, data breaches on companies in Saudi Arabia cost firms $6.53 million on average per breach — higher than the global average of $3.86 million per breach.

IBM Managed Security Services manages more than 150 billion security events daily on average.

“The launch of IBM’s security operations center in Saudi Arabia is a critical investment not only in helping our clients respond to ever-increasing cybersecurity incidents but also in providing them with local data residency to support their preferences and industry requirements,” Hossam Seif El-Din, IBM Middle East and Pakistan general manager, said in a statement.

“We are seeing a lot of new threat actors looking to take advantage of the confusion and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. Therefore, we are also looking to use the new center to drive education and awareness to help clients defend themselves from potential threats,” he added.

The rapid shift to remote workforces amid the pandemic health crisis and a corresponding increase in attacks by cyber criminals have combined to create unparalleled cybersecurity challenges for organizations across the globe.

According to IBM Security X-Force, there was 40 percent increase in security incidents in the first three months of 2020 globally compared with the same period in 2019.

The opening of the new IBM Riyadh facility comes after a survey commissioned earlier this year by cybersecurity firm Tenable found that 95 percent of businesses in the Kingdom last year experienced a cyberattack.

In addition, 85 percent of Saudi respondents to the study said that they had witnessed a dramatic increase in the number of attacks in the past two years.

Companies said they had suffered loss of customer or employee data, ransomware payment demands and financial loss or theft.

