You are here

  • Home
  • US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran

US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran

US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran
A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress prepares to fly over Southwest Asia, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yw6qq

Updated 10 December 2020
AP

US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran

US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran
  • B-52H Stratofortress bombers’ flight designed to underscore America’s continuing commitment to the Middle East
  • The long-range heavy bombers are flown less frequently in the Middle East than smaller combat aircraft
Updated 10 December 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: In a new show of military might, two American bomber aircraft took off from the United States and flew over a swath of the Middle East on Thursday, sending what US officials said was a direct message of deterrence to Iran.
The flight of the two massive B-52H Stratofortress bombers over the region, the second such mission in less than a month, was designed to underscore America’s continuing commitment to the Middle East even as President Donald Trump’s administration withdraws thousands of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan.
The long-range heavy bombers, which are capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons, are a formidable sight and are flown less frequently in the Middle East than smaller combat aircraft, such as American fighter jets. Adversaries often complain about bomber flights in their region, deeming them a provocative show of force.
“The ability to fly strategic bombers halfway across the world in a non-stop mission and to rapidly integrate them with multiple regional partners demonstrates our close working relationships and our shared commitment to regional security and stability,” Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top US commander for the Middle East, said in a statement.
The troop cuts coupled with the impending departure of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group in the Gulf have fueled allies’ concerns that the US is abandoning the region. Those worries are compounded by fears that Iran may strike out at the US or allies in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
Iran has blamed the death on Israel, which has been suspected in previous killings of Iranian nuclear scientists.
US officials are also worried about a possible Iranian retaliatory strike on the first anniversary of the US airstrike that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, and senior Iraqi militia leaders near Baghdad’s airport in early January.
Iranian-backed militias routinely launch rockets near installations in Iraq where US and Iraqi troops are based, and officials worry about a larger, more deadly assault.
“We do not seek conflict,” McKenzie said, “but we must remain postured and committed to respond to any contingency or in opposition to any aggression.”
A senior military official, who spoke to a small group of reporters on the condition of anonymity to provide details of the mission, said the administration believes that the risk of an Iranian attack on US or allied interests in the region is a bit higher than normal now, and the Pentagon wants to ensure that Tehran thinks twice before doing anything. Adding to the concerns is the presidential transition in the US following Joe Biden’s November victory over Trump. The official said Iran or other adversaries often believe the US may be weaker or slower to respond during a political transition, which American officials flatly deny.
Bomber deployments and short-term flights to the Middle East and Europe have been used in the past to message Iran, a few times in the last two years.
According to officials, the bombers flew out of Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana on Wednesday and conducted the flight into Thursday. Officially nicknamed the Stratofortress and informally known as the Big Ugly Fat Fellow, the B-52 gained lasting fame in Vietnam as an aerial terror.
The two bombers were expected to fly a roughly 36-hour mission, across the Atlantic Ocean and Europe, then cross the Arabian Peninsula and fly down the Arabian Gulf, making a wide loop near Qatar and staying a safe distance from Iran’s coastline before returning home, said the military official. The flight was coordinated with US allies in the region, and aircraft from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar flew with the bombers as they traveled through the airspace, according to the official.
US Bombers from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota flew a similar mission in late November.
The USS Nimitz, and as many as three other warships in its strike group, had been scheduled to head home by the end of the year, but they have been held in the region and no new timeline on the departure has been given. Officials, however, have made it clear that the ships’ return hasn’t been decided and the additional time in the Gulf area is open-ended.
The Pentagon announced last month that the US will reduce troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan by mid-January, asserting that the decision fulfills Trump’s pledge to bring forces home from America’s long wars. Under the accelerated pullout, the US will cut the number of troops in Afghanistan from more than 4,500 to 2,500 and in Iraq from about 3,000 to 2,500.

Topics: United States Iran B-52H Stratofortress bombers

Related

US flies B-52 bombers over Europe to show NATO solidarity
World
US flies B-52 bombers over Europe to show NATO solidarity
US warns shipping in Middle East of Iran threat as B-52 bombers arrive in Arabian Gulf
Middle-East
US warns shipping in Middle East of Iran threat as B-52 bombers arrive in Arabian Gulf

Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas

Updated 32 min 20 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas

Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas
  • Egypt is brokering an indirect cease-fire understanding between the Palestinian factions in Gaza and Israel
  • Egypt is also trying to end the Palestinian division between the Fatah and Hamas movements
Updated 32 min 20 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: An Egyptian security delegation has arrived in the Gaza Strip to hold talks with the leadership of Hamas about developments in the territory and the truce understanding with Israel.

Palestinian sources said a delegation from the Egyptian intelligence service arrived in Gaza through the Beit Hanoun checkpoint, which is under the control of Israel, on a visit that would last for several hours.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the visit of the Egyptian security delegation was in the context of continuous communications between Hamas and Cairo to discuss many issues, the most important of which is arranging the Palestinian house to achieve reconciliation with Fatah.

“We are interested in achieving reconciliation, and we welcome the Egyptian effort in this issue and we are working to make it a success,” Qassem said.

“The Egyptian delegation is discussing the file of lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip and confirming understanding with those occupying it in light of the disavowal of their implementation, in addition to discussing bilateral relations between Egypt and Hamas,” he said.

“We welcome any international or regional visit that would help lift the siege on Gaza and take over the difficult humanitarian conditions that the residents of the Strip are experiencing due to the ongoing Israeli blockade for 14 years,” he said.

“Everyone is required, whether at the international or regional level, to move toward pressuring the occupation to stop the siege on Gaza, which has worsened in an unprecedented way in light of the spread of the coronavirus.”

Sources said that the issue of the Palestinian reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas was at the top of discussions between the two sides. They said that the Egyptian security delegation also discussed current relations between Hamas and Israel, especially with Israel disavowing its pledges to bring in Palestinian merchants and workers and establish projects to employee youths. This was in addition to discussing the prisoner exchange issue, especially as Hamas had stipulated that Israel release all prisoners of the Shalit prisoner exchange deal who were rearrested by Israel.

Egypt is intensifying its efforts to end the Palestinian division between the Fatah and Hamas movements, and it is also seeking calm between the occupation authorities and the Palestinian movements to defuse the escalation and tension between the two sides.

The last visit of the Egyptian security delegation to the Gaza Strip was on Sept. 10, during which the delegation discussed with Hamas the indirect understandings about the occupation and some common issues between the two parties.

On Aug. 31, Hamas announced that an understanding to contain escalation had been reached with Israel in the Gaza Strip after three weeks of tension.

Egypt is brokering an indirect cease-fire understanding between the Palestinian factions in Gaza and Israel, and also to introduce facilities for the Israeli blockade imposed on the Strip since mid-2007.

Recently intensive talks have taken place between Hamas and Fatah in Cairo headed by Fatah Movement Secretary-General Jibril Rajoub and by Hamas Deputy Head of the Political Bureau Salah Al-Arouri. However, after the Palestinian Authority resumed security coordination with Israel, it led to a communication crisis.

The health crisis in Gaza in recent days due to COVID-19 has led to an increase in contact between mediators, Hamas and Israel.

Topics: Egypt Hamas Gaza Israel

Related

Israel strikes Hamas positions after rockets fired from Gaza
Middle-East
Israel strikes Hamas positions after rockets fired from Gaza
Revealed: How a bank in Turkey funded Hamas terror operations
Middle-East
Revealed: How a bank in Turkey funded Hamas terror operations

Latest updates

Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas
Saudis traveling to UK no longer required to quarantine
After 4 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 12, Saudis flying into Britain will not need to self-isolate once granted entry. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
The Saudi fashion designer inspired by her bedouin roots in AlUla
The Saudi fashion designer inspired by her bedouin roots in AlUla
Curator announced for largest contemporary art exhibition in Saudi Arabia
2021 Ad-Diriyah Biennale will be the Kingdom’s largest and most significant international exhibition of contemporary art. (Twitter: @DGDA_SA)
Hundreds of vehicles begin journey from France to Saudi Arabia for Dakar Rally
Almost 680 cars, trucks, motorbikes and quad bikes — along with eight helicopters and 15 containers of support equipment — left the French port for a three-week voyage to Jeddah. (Supplied/SAMF)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.