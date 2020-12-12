You are here

Bupa Arabia marks a year of global glory & awards successes

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, said the company’s success is in line with Vision 2030.
Updated 13 December 2020
Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance continued its track record of successes in 2020, winning a string of coveted awards at local, regional and international levels, in addition to being recognized as the top insurer in the region by Forbes Middle East.

The health insurer is ending 2020 on a high note, having been named as the “Health Insurance Company of the Year” by the Middle East Insurance Industry (MEII) Awards, which are organized by the Middle East Insurance Industry Review and audited by Ernst and Young.

Bupa Arabia was chosen for its pioneering health insurance programs and diverse insurance products, such as Bupa Munsha’at, which is the first health insurance program offered to medium and small enterprises in the Arab region.

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia and member of the board of directors, attributed the achievements to the company’s efforts in being an effective health partner for its clients by providing unique healthcare services and health insurance products. He said Bupa Arabia’s products are designed to meet the needs of government institutions, and the private sector, including large-, medium- and small-scale companies, in addition to families and individuals.

“Our success is in line with Vision 2030 objectives, which include improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services, and the company’s strategic vision for 2020,” Nazer added.

Earlier this year, Bupa Arabia was ranked No. 1 among the most valuable insurance companies in the region by Forbes Middle East 2020, which also listed it among the Middle East’s top 100 companies in 2020.

Brand Finance, an independent global company in the field of rating and evaluation of brands, ranked Bupa Arabia among the 50 most valuable brands in the Kingdom in 2020.

Additionally, Bupa Arabia was recognized in two categories by the Business Global Outlook magazine, which are “Best Healthcare Insurance Service Provider in Saudi Arabia in 2020” and “Best Digital Innovation in Insurance Sector.”

The Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards 2020 recognized Bupa Arabia for its HR practices and as the “Best Workplace.”

Finally, Bupa Arabia was named by the International Finance Magazine (IFM) of the UK, as the “Best Health Insurance Company” and “Best Investor Relations Insurance Company” in Saudi Arabia for its implementation of the highest quality standards in the services and products provided to customers.

