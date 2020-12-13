You are here

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh offers stylish comfort
Featuring stylish accommodation, the hotel is located near King Abdullah Financial District, and provides easy access to the city's top leisure attractions, including Riyadh Park and Riyadh Boulevard.
Marriott International has announced the official opening of Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road in the heart of the capital city of Saudi Arabia, after a soft opening that took place in June this year.

Featuring stylish accommodation, the hotel is located near King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh Digital City and Riyadh Business Gate and provides easy access to the city’s top leisure attractions, including Riyadh Park, Riyadh Boulevard and famous shopping malls.

“Courtyard by Marriott represents one of the fastest growing brands in the region under our portfolio and we are delighted to be opening our fourth Courtyard by Marriott in the Kingdom,” said Guido De Wilde, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International. “The brand is a great fit for the city and its prominent location is perfect for our independent, forward-thinking guests who want to pursue their personal and professional passions while traveling on business or leisure.”

The hotel features 197 spacious and comfortable guest rooms with a modern design, plush bedding, flexible workspaces and thoughtful amenities. Featuring flexible spaces to work, network and relax, the hotel aims to provide the ideal destination for travelers looking to stay connected, productive and balanced when traveling.

The hotel also features a signature restaurant, Seven, offering local and international flavors from across the seven continents and an all-day dining. Circles Lounge serves a fresh menu with emphasis on local ingredients and seasonal dishes, while The Lobby Lounge offers intimate sections to afford more privacy for productive business gatherings. Other facilities include a 24-hour fitness center, a swimming pool and a handy on-site market.

The Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road meeting and events facilities include three flexible meeting rooms, equipped with state-of-the-art meeting facilities. Ideal for hosting events, including product launches, social gatherings and business meetings, it offers both choice and flexibility.

With more than 1,100 locations in over 50 countries and territories, Courtyard is a participant in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest. The program offers members a portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition.

Marriott International is based in Bethesda, Maryland, US, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world.

LuLu, the region’s largest hypermarket and supermarket chain, has unveiled “Discover America,” its weeklong showcase of high-quality food products from the US. The event was virtually inaugurated in Riyadh by John Abizaid, the US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, government officials, and other LuLu officials.

In Jeddah, the festival was launched online by Ryan M. Gliha, the US consul general. The promotion runs until Dec. 19.

Mohammed said: “LuLu is known for being the ultimate shopping destination of multi-ethnic customers in the Kingdom, and this festival is one such proof that our shoppers consider American products as essential to their grocery shopping, especially for the festivities in this season. The US has been one of our key supporting countries for a wide range of products, with both fresh and frozen range of the highest quality. We are proud to have the continuous support of the US Embassy in organizing this event.”

LuLu, which has its own sourcing office in New Jersey, has flown in more than 3,000 products in different categories, such as fruits and vegetables, healthy and organic groceries, dairy, bakery products, cooking ingredients, and more for this promotion. Apart from the staple collection, new products straight from the land of the star-spangled banner have been launched in stores. These include: Essentia 9.5 PH purified mineral water, Milkadamia assorted macadamia milk, KLG Gold Cardamon Fruitas, Canada Dry Ginger Ale, and Sauder’s organic free-range eggs.

“With the operation of its processing and logistics plant in New Jersey, LuLu brings the best of American food products to consumers in the Kingdom and the GCC. During ‘Discover America 2020,’ we look forward to enjoying the wide variety of ‘Made in the USA’ products that LuLu brings to the market in Saudi Arabia,” said Ambassador Abizaid.

“We are beyond grateful to the hard work of our logistics and food sourcing office in the US for being upbeat in providing the best quality products at the most competitive prices,” Mohammed added.

