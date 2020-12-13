Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh offers stylish comfort

Marriott International has announced the official opening of Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road in the heart of the capital city of Saudi Arabia, after a soft opening that took place in June this year.

Featuring stylish accommodation, the hotel is located near King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh Digital City and Riyadh Business Gate and provides easy access to the city’s top leisure attractions, including Riyadh Park, Riyadh Boulevard and famous shopping malls.

“Courtyard by Marriott represents one of the fastest growing brands in the region under our portfolio and we are delighted to be opening our fourth Courtyard by Marriott in the Kingdom,” said Guido De Wilde, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International. “The brand is a great fit for the city and its prominent location is perfect for our independent, forward-thinking guests who want to pursue their personal and professional passions while traveling on business or leisure.”

The hotel features 197 spacious and comfortable guest rooms with a modern design, plush bedding, flexible workspaces and thoughtful amenities. Featuring flexible spaces to work, network and relax, the hotel aims to provide the ideal destination for travelers looking to stay connected, productive and balanced when traveling.

The hotel also features a signature restaurant, Seven, offering local and international flavors from across the seven continents and an all-day dining. Circles Lounge serves a fresh menu with emphasis on local ingredients and seasonal dishes, while The Lobby Lounge offers intimate sections to afford more privacy for productive business gatherings. Other facilities include a 24-hour fitness center, a swimming pool and a handy on-site market.

The Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road meeting and events facilities include three flexible meeting rooms, equipped with state-of-the-art meeting facilities. Ideal for hosting events, including product launches, social gatherings and business meetings, it offers both choice and flexibility.

With more than 1,100 locations in over 50 countries and territories, Courtyard is a participant in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest. The program offers members a portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition.

Marriott International is based in Bethesda, Maryland, US, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world.