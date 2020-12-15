Toyota establishes mobility and energy liaison office for Saudi Arabia

Toyota Motor Corporation has established a new mobility and energy liaison office for Saudi Arabia, in line with its commitment to promoting zero-emission vehicles and sustainable mobility in the Kingdom.

The opening of Toyota’s first office of its kind in the region builds on the momentum generated during productive discussions on sustainability at the recent 2020 G20 Riyadh Summit and aims to support the objectives of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s roadmap for a more sustainable future. As the chair of this year’s G20, the Kingdom advocated the concept of the circular carbon economy (CCE).

The Toyota Liaison Office for Mobility and Energy for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will function as the automaker’s window on a wide range of sustainable mobility-related topics. The office will also seek to partner with public and other private sector organizations on mobility-related clean energy projects in order to share Toyota’s expertise in the field and advance the Kingdom’s drive for sustainability. Toyota’s long-standing distributor in Saudi Arabia, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, will support with operations and project delivery.

Akitoshi Takemura, general manager, Middle East and Central Asia, Toyota, said: “The Toyota Liaison Office for Mobility and Energy for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been launched to enable us to actively engage with Saudi companies and the local authorities on key sustainability projects. Together, we will seek out new ways to minimize the environmental impact of vehicles and make a positive contribution to the future of the planet through the development of groundbreaking mobility solutions and better use of energy. By joining hands and sharing our expertise and resources, we want to further the Kingdom’s clean energy agenda and help achieve the ambitious targets outlined in Vision 2030.”

Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman, Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “We are delighted to see Toyota bring their expertise and vision to Saudi Arabia, and we look forward to working closely with the Toyota Liaison Office for Mobility and Energy for Saudi Arabia to support key sustainability projects which have the capacity to transform the Kingdom’s mobility sector. As a Saudi company, we are committed to making an active contribution to the CCE and aligning our goals against Vision 2030 and the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, charting a roadmap for a sustainable future for the Kingdom.”

Takemura added: “Saudi Arabia’s sustainable mobility goals cannot be achieved by automakers alone; close collaboration is required with energy companies, government entities, and most importantly, vivid feedback from interactions with real customers in the market. With this in mind, we have taken this strategic step to be there on the ground and absorb the inspiration of the Kingdom’s forward-thinking approach to address the needs directly, in line with the objectives of our Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050.”