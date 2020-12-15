You are here

Toyota establishes mobility and energy liaison office for Saudi Arabia

Toyota establishes mobility and energy liaison office for Saudi Arabia
Toyota establishes mobility and energy liaison office for Saudi Arabia
Toyota is promoting zero-emission vehicles and sustainable mobility in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Toyota establishes mobility and energy liaison office for Saudi Arabia
Toyota is promoting zero-emission vehicles and sustainable mobility in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Toyota establishes mobility and energy liaison office for Saudi Arabia
Toyota is promoting zero-emission vehicles and sustainable mobility in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Toyota establishes mobility and energy liaison office for Saudi Arabia

Toyota establishes mobility and energy liaison office for Saudi Arabia
  • Opening of Toyota’s first office of its kind in the region
Toyota Motor Corporation has established a new mobility and energy liaison office for Saudi Arabia, in line with its commitment to promoting zero-emission vehicles and sustainable mobility in the Kingdom.

The opening of Toyota’s first office of its kind in the region builds on the momentum generated during productive discussions on sustainability at the recent 2020 G20 Riyadh Summit and aims to support the objectives of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s roadmap for a more sustainable future. As the chair of this year’s G20, the Kingdom advocated the concept of the circular carbon economy (CCE).

The Toyota Liaison Office for Mobility and Energy for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will function as the automaker’s window on a wide range of sustainable mobility-related topics. The office will also seek to partner with public and other private sector organizations on mobility-related clean energy projects in order to share Toyota’s expertise in the field and advance the Kingdom’s drive for sustainability. Toyota’s long-standing distributor in Saudi Arabia, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, will support with operations and project delivery.

Akitoshi Takemura, general manager, Middle East and Central Asia, Toyota, said: “The Toyota Liaison Office for Mobility and Energy for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been launched to enable us to actively engage with Saudi companies and the local authorities on key sustainability projects. Together, we will seek out new ways to minimize the environmental impact of vehicles and make a positive contribution to the future of the planet through the development of groundbreaking mobility solutions and better use of energy. By joining hands and sharing our expertise and resources, we want to further the Kingdom’s clean energy agenda and help achieve the ambitious targets outlined in Vision 2030.”

Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman, Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “We are delighted to see Toyota bring their expertise and vision to Saudi Arabia, and we look forward to working closely with the Toyota Liaison Office for Mobility and Energy for Saudi Arabia to support key sustainability projects which have the capacity to transform the Kingdom’s mobility sector. As a Saudi company, we are committed to making an active contribution to the CCE and aligning our goals against Vision 2030 and the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, charting a roadmap for a sustainable future for the Kingdom.”

Takemura added: “Saudi Arabia’s sustainable mobility goals cannot be achieved by automakers alone; close collaboration is required with energy companies, government entities, and most importantly, vivid feedback from interactions with real customers in the market. With this in mind, we have taken this strategic step to be there on the ground and absorb the inspiration of the Kingdom’s forward-thinking approach to address the needs directly, in line with the objectives of our Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050.”

Topics: Toyota Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian Airlines wins Apex’s five-star rating

Updated 15 December 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines wins Apex's five-star rating

Saudi Arabian Airlines wins Apex’s five-star rating
Updated 15 December 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national flag carrier of the Kingdom, has been ranked as a “Five-Star Global Airline” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). The nonprofit organization’s ranking system is based on passenger ratings from more than 1 million flights operated by almost 600 airlines around the world, which are independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Commenting on the title, Saleh Al-Jasser, minister of transport and chairman of Saudia, said that the positive feedback received from guests reflects the success of the airline’s comprehensive transformation plan as it continues to train and upskill its resources, expand its fleet, and add new destinations, as well as upgrading and developing its services.

Al-Jasser said the achievement is a result of the continued support that the transportation sector has received from the Kingdom’s leadership, headed by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudia aims to play a key role in attaining the goals of Vision 2030 by capitalizing on the Kingdom’s strategic location connecting three continents. The airline seeks to support the expansion of the tourism sector, including Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, and reinforce Saudi Arabia’s role as a global logistics hub, thereby further contributing to economic growth and development.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of Saudia, said: “This achievement comes as a direct result of hard work and major investments in improving the airline’s operational capabilities. The timing of the ranking, which follows the global pandemic that shook the aviation sector, also stands as a strong and credible testimony to our success in managing the crisis and leveraging the opportunity to focus on training our cabin crew and further developing our services.”

Al-Omar highlighted the significance of the rating coming from a global nonprofit organization based on direct votes from passengers during Saudia’s 75th anniversary year. “Achieving this rating and the trust of our guests will further propel us forward to a new era of development that reflects the aspirations of our customers and expectations of the leaders of our vibrant nation,” he added.

The airline recently introduced a series of upgrades including enhanced entertainment system and digital services, improvements to its cabin seats and the addition of new direct flights to several international destinations.

