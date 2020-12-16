You are here

EU unveils plan to toughen rules for tech giants

EU unveils plan to toughen rules for tech giants
An activist from the global citizens movement Avaaz, wearing a mask of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, during a protest in Brussels. (AP)
Updated 16 December 2020
AP

EU unveils plan to toughen rules for tech giants

EU unveils plan to toughen rules for tech giants
  • The EU outlined its long-awaited sweeping overhaul of digital regulations
Updated 16 December 2020
AP

BRUSSELS: Big tech companies face hefty fines in Britain and the EU if they treat rivals unfairly or fail to protect users on their platforms, in proposed regulations unveiled Tuesday by officials in London and Brussels.

The EU outlined its long-awaited sweeping overhaul of digital regulations while the British government released its own plans to step up policing of harmful material online, signaling the next phase of technology regulation in Europe.

Both sets of proposals include specific measures aimed at the biggest tech companies. The EU wants to set new rules for “digital gatekeepers” to prevent them from imposing unfair conditions, such as blocking businesses from accessing their own data or locking consumers into services and limiting their options for switching.

The rules, known as the Digital Markets Act, set out criteria for defining companies as gatekeepers and allows for fines of up to 10 percent of annual global revenue.

Another part of the EU plan, the Digital Services Act, updates the bloc’s 20-year-old rules on e-commerce by making online platforms take more responsibility for their goods and services. That can include weeding out shady traders and swiftly taking down illegal content such as hate speech, though in a bid to balance free speech requirements, users will be given the chance to complain. Violations risk fines of up to 6 percent of annual turnover.

In Britain, social media and other Internet companies face big fines if they don’t remove and limit the spread of harmful material such as child sexual abuse or terrorist content and protect users on their platforms.

Under legislative proposals that the UK government plans to launch next year, tech companies that let people post their own material or talk to others online could be fined up to £18 million ($24 million) or 10 percent of their annual global revenue, whichever is higher, for not complying with the rules.

The proposals, contained in the UK government’s Online Safety Bill, will have extra provisions for the biggest social media companies with “high-risk features,” expected to include Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

These companies will face special requirements to assess whether there’s a “reasonably foreseeable risk” that content or activity that they host will cause “significant physical or psychological harm to adults,” such as false information about coronavirus vaccines. They’ll have to clarify what is allowed and how they will handle it.

All companies will have to take extra measures to protect children using their platforms. The new regulations will apply to any company whose online services are accessible in the UK and those that don’t comply could be blocked.

The UK government is also reserving the right to impose criminal sanctions on senior executives, with powers it could bring into force through additional legislation if companies don’t take the new rules seriously — for example by not responding swiftly to information requests from regulators.

Meanwhile, the Irish Data Privacy Commission issued Twitter with a €450,000 ($540,000) fine on Twitter for a security breach. The company triggered an investigation after reporting the breach in January 2019, which affected users of the social media company’s Android app. But it didn’t report it quickly enough, because of “an unanticipated consequence of staffing between Christmas Day 2018 and New Years’ Day,” the company said.

“We take responsibility for this mistake and remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and data of our customers,” Twitter said.

It’s the first punishment for a big US tech company since the EU’s strict privacy rules, known as General Data Protection Regulation, took effect in 2018.

Topics: European Union Tech Giants

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise

Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise
  • With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services
Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi small businesses have persevered through the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, with owners reporting that an increasing amount of their sales have moved online.

In a collaborative effort between Facebook, the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a survey was conducted to determine how the pandemic has affected small businesses in the months up to October 2020.

“We saw this shift represented by a significant number of SMBs (small and medium businesses) in our region, which reported an increase of 25 percent or more in digital sales,” said Ramez Shehadi, Facebook MENA’s managing director.

“Though the path to recovery remains unseen, what is for certain is that small businesses have shown a sense of resilience and a propensity to think outside of the box in finding new ways to reach customers.”

With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services and build up an online community, social media has proven even more essential to SMBs during the crisis.

SPEEDREAD

• With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services and build up an online community, social media has proven even more essential to SMBs during the crisis.

• The survey found that 56 percent of companies in the UAE, 38 percent in Saudi Arabia and 61 percent in Egypt said their sales were down compared to the same period last year.

“At Facebook, we have made it our priority to facilitate (SMBs’) access to the tools they need to navigate their transition to the digital space since the early days of the pandemic,” Shehadi said.

The survey questioned 25,000 participants in 50 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, including owners, managers and employees. The results were mixed for small companies in the region. The survey found that 56 percent of companies in the UAE, 38 percent in Saudi Arabia and 61 percent in Egypt said their sales were down compared to the same period last year.

Forty-five percent of those in the UAE, 29 percent in Saudi Arabia and 45 percent in Egypt said they had to reduce the number of employees during October.

On the positive side, the pandemic has forced companies to accelerate their digitalization. Forty-seven percent of small companies in the UAE, 37 percent in Saudi Arabia and 38 percent in Egypt reported that 25 percent of their sales came from online purchases in the last month.

Looking to the future, 37 percent of respondents in the UAE, 26 percent in Saudi Arabia and 28 percent in Egypt said cash flow will be a challenge for them in the months ahead.

Despite these struggles, 72 percent of those in the UAE, 58 percent in Saudi Arabia and 56 percent in Egypt said they remain optimistic about the future of their businesses.

Topics: Facebook Saudi businesses Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

