You are here

  • Home
  • 5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026

5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026

5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026
In a recent report published by Ericsson Mobility, time is of the essence in acquiring the necessary licensing when it comes to 4G and 5G connectivity. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ufje

Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026

5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026
  • By 2025, each mobile phone user will be using 30GBs worth of data every month
Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Around 130 million mobile phone users in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will be subscribed to a 5G network by 2026, making up 15 percent of overall users, according to new estimates published this week.

In a recent report published by Ericsson Mobility, time is of the essence in acquiring the necessary licensing when it comes to 4G and 5G connectivity, as demand continues to rise.

By the end of 2020, subscription rates are expected to reach 1.4 million in Gulf countries, only a year after 5G deployment began in the MENA region as a whole.

The report indicated that the region is set to witness a sevenfold increase in its data consumption in the coming five years, with a single consumer going through 30GBs worth of data every month.

“This report highlights the fundamental need for good connectivity as a cornerstone for this change as the demand for capacity and coverage of cellular networks continues to grow,” Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said.

“Investing in network infrastructure and optimizing spectrum assignments to deliver expansive 5G connectivity are critical requirements to consider in this journey to herald a new era of end-user applications and devices,” he added.

Long-Term Evolution (LTE), the standard for wireless broadband communication for mobile devices, is set to take over 50 percent of the region’s data transmission by 2026, with it already attracting 30 percent of MENA subscribers by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, mobile broadband subscribers are expected to account for 80 percent of total subscribers by 2026, with subscriptions this year expected to hit 65 million, in spite of limited connectivity in the MENA region.

Topics: MENA 5G

Related

STC powers G20 Summit media center with 5G network
Corporate News
STC powers G20 Summit media center with 5G network
5G iPhone expected to star at Apple event
Business & Economy
5G iPhone expected to star at Apple event

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise

Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise
  • With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services
Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi small businesses have persevered through the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, with owners reporting that an increasing amount of their sales have moved online.

In a collaborative effort between Facebook, the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a survey was conducted to determine how the pandemic has affected small businesses in the months up to October 2020.

“We saw this shift represented by a significant number of SMBs (small and medium businesses) in our region, which reported an increase of 25 percent or more in digital sales,” said Ramez Shehadi, Facebook MENA’s managing director.

“Though the path to recovery remains unseen, what is for certain is that small businesses have shown a sense of resilience and a propensity to think outside of the box in finding new ways to reach customers.”

With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services and build up an online community, social media has proven even more essential to SMBs during the crisis.

SPEEDREAD

• With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services and build up an online community, social media has proven even more essential to SMBs during the crisis.

• The survey found that 56 percent of companies in the UAE, 38 percent in Saudi Arabia and 61 percent in Egypt said their sales were down compared to the same period last year.

“At Facebook, we have made it our priority to facilitate (SMBs’) access to the tools they need to navigate their transition to the digital space since the early days of the pandemic,” Shehadi said.

The survey questioned 25,000 participants in 50 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, including owners, managers and employees. The results were mixed for small companies in the region. The survey found that 56 percent of companies in the UAE, 38 percent in Saudi Arabia and 61 percent in Egypt said their sales were down compared to the same period last year.

Forty-five percent of those in the UAE, 29 percent in Saudi Arabia and 45 percent in Egypt said they had to reduce the number of employees during October.

On the positive side, the pandemic has forced companies to accelerate their digitalization. Forty-seven percent of small companies in the UAE, 37 percent in Saudi Arabia and 38 percent in Egypt reported that 25 percent of their sales came from online purchases in the last month.

Looking to the future, 37 percent of respondents in the UAE, 26 percent in Saudi Arabia and 28 percent in Egypt said cash flow will be a challenge for them in the months ahead.

Despite these struggles, 72 percent of those in the UAE, 58 percent in Saudi Arabia and 56 percent in Egypt said they remain optimistic about the future of their businesses.

Topics: Facebook Saudi businesses Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

Related

Local for local: Saudi businesses find inspiration close to home photos
Saudi Arabia
Local for local: Saudi businesses find inspiration close to home
Saudi businesses warned against exploiting consumers amid coronavirus crisis
Saudi Arabia
Saudi businesses warned against exploiting consumers amid coronavirus crisis

Latest updates

Saudi initiative to promote Arabic to be launched next week
Saudi minster received by PM on Republic of Congo visit
Afnan Al-Shuaiby, chair of the Arab International Women’s Forum
MBC Media Solutions in exclusive ad sales partnership with Al Arabiya News Network
MBC Media Solutions in exclusive ad sales partnership with Al Arabiya News Network
Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.