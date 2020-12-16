You are here

Business community welcomes 2021 spending plans

Saleh Al-Nazaha, a member of the Economics Committee at the Shoural Council and the president of Badael, a medical supplies manufacturer. (Supplied)
Updated 16 December 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

  • King Salman said the priority of the budget is to protect the health and safety of citizens and residents
RIYADH: Headed by King Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved the Kingdom’s general budget for 2021. It includes spending of SR990 billion ($264 billion) and, with revenues expected to be SR849 billion, an estimated deficit of SR141 billion, which represents 4.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

“Our directives have been issued to give in this budget priority to protecting the health and safety of citizens and residents, to continue efforts to mitigate the effects of this pandemic on our economy, and to continue the work to stimulate economic growth, develop services, support the private sector and preserve the jobs of citizens, and implement housing programs and projects,” said King Salman.

According to a statement issued by the Saudi Press Agency on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, preliminary estimates for the year 2021 indicate real GDP growth of about 3.2 percent, driven by the assumption that economic activities will continue to recover during the year.

Public debt is expected to reach about SR854 billion, representing 34.3 percent of GDP. The statement also included the balance of government reserves, with education awarded SR186 billion, and health and social development SR175 billion.

The budget was welcomed by experts and analysts in the Kingdom. Saleh Al-Nazaha, a member of the Shoura Council’s Economics Committee and the president of Badael, a medical supplies manufacturer, said it “proves that the Saudi government continues to focus on the most important components of the country, which are the citizens, and ensuring their health and providing jobs to help the economy recover following one of the toughest years for the world.”

He added: “It is good news that the government continues to support the private sector, which had a lot of support in 2020.”

Abdullah Baeshen, a financial adviser and chairman of Team One Financial Consultants, said that the 2021 budget was unexpected, not because of the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on it but because of the different principles it employs to chart recovery from the health crisis, while still maintaining a focus on achieving the aims of Vision 2030.

“Budgets are like a challenge to face crises and reconsider how some sectors work and perform,” he said. “The budget used (some resources) to cover the deficit and discontinued withdrawing from the reserve.”

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise

  • With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services
JEDDAH: Saudi small businesses have persevered through the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, with owners reporting that an increasing amount of their sales have moved online.

In a collaborative effort between Facebook, the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a survey was conducted to determine how the pandemic has affected small businesses in the months up to October 2020.

“We saw this shift represented by a significant number of SMBs (small and medium businesses) in our region, which reported an increase of 25 percent or more in digital sales,” said Ramez Shehadi, Facebook MENA’s managing director.

“Though the path to recovery remains unseen, what is for certain is that small businesses have shown a sense of resilience and a propensity to think outside of the box in finding new ways to reach customers.”

With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services and build up an online community, social media has proven even more essential to SMBs during the crisis.

SPEEDREAD

• With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services and build up an online community, social media has proven even more essential to SMBs during the crisis.

• The survey found that 56 percent of companies in the UAE, 38 percent in Saudi Arabia and 61 percent in Egypt said their sales were down compared to the same period last year.

“At Facebook, we have made it our priority to facilitate (SMBs’) access to the tools they need to navigate their transition to the digital space since the early days of the pandemic,” Shehadi said.

The survey questioned 25,000 participants in 50 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, including owners, managers and employees. The results were mixed for small companies in the region. The survey found that 56 percent of companies in the UAE, 38 percent in Saudi Arabia and 61 percent in Egypt said their sales were down compared to the same period last year.

Forty-five percent of those in the UAE, 29 percent in Saudi Arabia and 45 percent in Egypt said they had to reduce the number of employees during October.

On the positive side, the pandemic has forced companies to accelerate their digitalization. Forty-seven percent of small companies in the UAE, 37 percent in Saudi Arabia and 38 percent in Egypt reported that 25 percent of their sales came from online purchases in the last month.

Looking to the future, 37 percent of respondents in the UAE, 26 percent in Saudi Arabia and 28 percent in Egypt said cash flow will be a challenge for them in the months ahead.

Despite these struggles, 72 percent of those in the UAE, 58 percent in Saudi Arabia and 56 percent in Egypt said they remain optimistic about the future of their businesses.

