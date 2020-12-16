You are here

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise
The survey determines how the pandemic has affected small businesses. (Reuters)
  With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services
JEDDAH: Saudi small businesses have persevered through the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, with owners reporting that an increasing amount of their sales have moved online.

In a collaborative effort between Facebook, the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a survey was conducted to determine how the pandemic has affected small businesses in the months up to October 2020.

“We saw this shift represented by a significant number of SMBs (small and medium businesses) in our region, which reported an increase of 25 percent or more in digital sales,” said Ramez Shehadi, Facebook MENA’s managing director.

“Though the path to recovery remains unseen, what is for certain is that small businesses have shown a sense of resilience and a propensity to think outside of the box in finding new ways to reach customers.”

With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services and build up an online community, social media has proven even more essential to SMBs during the crisis.

“At Facebook, we have made it our priority to facilitate (SMBs’) access to the tools they need to navigate their transition to the digital space since the early days of the pandemic,” Shehadi said.

The survey questioned 25,000 participants in 50 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, including owners, managers and employees. The results were mixed for small companies in the region. The survey found that 56 percent of companies in the UAE, 38 percent in Saudi Arabia and 61 percent in Egypt said their sales were down compared to the same period last year.

Forty-five percent of those in the UAE, 29 percent in Saudi Arabia and 45 percent in Egypt said they had to reduce the number of employees during October.

On the positive side, the pandemic has forced companies to accelerate their digitalization. Forty-seven percent of small companies in the UAE, 37 percent in Saudi Arabia and 38 percent in Egypt reported that 25 percent of their sales came from online purchases in the last month.

Looking to the future, 37 percent of respondents in the UAE, 26 percent in Saudi Arabia and 28 percent in Egypt said cash flow will be a challenge for them in the months ahead.

Despite these struggles, 72 percent of those in the UAE, 58 percent in Saudi Arabia and 56 percent in Egypt said they remain optimistic about the future of their businesses.

King Salman announces Saudi Arabia's $264bn budget 'with health the priority'

  Budget focuses on the healthcare and combating challenges of COVID-19
  Saudi Vision 2030 has passed economic 'stress test' of pandemic, say policymakers
DUBAI: The Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy has helped Saudi Arabia through the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and enabled the prioritization of people’s health, the Kingdom’s policymakers said on Tuesday.

Announcing a 2021 budget with spending of SR990 billion ($264 billion), King Salman said: “We have directed that the budget give priority to protecting the health and safety of citizens and residents, and to continue efforts to limit the effects of the pandemic on our economy.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said 2020 had been a difficult year for the whole world due to the coronavirus pandemic, “but the Kingdom's economy has proven its ability to withstand its impact.”

“The crisis has been managed with great care and effectiveness, which led to the mitigation of the negative effects on the Saudi economy,” he added. 

The budget statement said: “Vision 2030 has been tried and tested by the pandemic, greatly enhancing the economy’s resilience and helping reduce the negative impact of the crisis.”

The projections for 2021 revealed that a downturn of 3.7 per cent of GDP is expected this year, followed by 3.2 per cent growth next year “on the assumption that economic activity will continue to recover during the year.”

Other key indicators showed the budget deficit rising to 12 per cent this year, largely because of falling oil revenues, before recovering to 4.9 per cent in 2021 and virtually disappearing — at 0.4 per cent — in 2023.

“This is planned through government efforts to enhance spending efficiency and achieve fiscal stability and sustainability,” the statement said.

Finance Minister Mohamed Al-Jadaan said 2020 had witnessed an “exceptional outcome” in how the Kingdom had dealt with the pandemic, with “brave decisions” such as suspending  Umrah pilgrimages and prayers in mosques.

He said that while aviation and tourism were still suffering, many other sectors were making progress. Business confidence in Saudi Arabia had bounced back and was among the highest in the world.

“The vaccines will be accompanied by an accelerated recovery of the economy,” Al-Jadaan said.

Saudi Arabia has been criticized for spending less on fiscal support during the crisis than other G20 countries, but Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom’s recession had been less severe so its fiscal measures were more effective than in other countries.

Public revenues in 2020 were hit by the downturn in global oil prices, causing the rise in the budget deficit, but Al-Jadaan said that “the Kingdom has been keen, through its leadership role in OPEC and in coordination with OPEC+ countries, to restore the stability of oil markets.”

The minister ruled out a revision of the 15 percent VAT rate in the short to medium term, but announced a boost to the privatisation program in 2021, when he expected the amount raised from the sale of government companies and assets to double to about SR30 billion.

In response to a question from Arab News about whether the resources of the Public Investment Fund were unfair competition for the private sector, the minister said: “The strategy of the Kingdom is clear in supporting and empowering the private sector. We do not want in any shape or form to compete with the private sector.

“But … there are areas where the private sector was hesitant to enter, and risks that the private sector cannot deal with, where the government is trying through the PIF and other tools to open up these horizons.”

 

 

