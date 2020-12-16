You are here

  • Home
  • Finland plans to help Finnair with $486 million loan

Finland plans to help Finnair with $486 million loan

Finland plans to help Finnair with $486 million loan
The Finnish state holds a 55.9 percent stake on Finnair. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vnu2j

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Finland plans to help Finnair with $486 million loan

Finland plans to help Finnair with $486 million loan
  • The Finnish government said the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave had led to a slower than expected recovery in air traffic
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Finland is preparing to support national carrier Finnair with an unsecured hybrid loan of up to $486 million, the company said on Wednesday.
The Finnish government said the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave had led to a slower than expected recovery in air traffic, resulting in heavy losses for Finnair as it operates at around 10 percent of normal capacity.
“The state is committed to acting as a responsible anchor owner for Finnair,” Tytti Tuppurainen, the minister in charge of state ownership policies, said in a statement.
“Finland’s geographic location is challenging and therefore we will not manage without functioning air connections.”
Finland has kept some of Europe’s strictest travel restrictions in place throughout the pandemic.
The hybrid loan will not impose additional costs on the state budget, the government said, adding that $486 million is still available from a $850.5 million allocation Finland’s parliament approved in May.
Finnair said the latest financing arrangement is subject to confirmation of the terms and conditions of the loan and final government and European Commission approval.
The Finnish state, which holds a 55.9 percent stake in the airline, has also supported Finnair by participating in a share issue and by granting a 90 percent guarantee for its pension loan.

Topics: aviation Finland Finnair

Related

Finnair secures deal to increase flights to Asia over Siberia
Business & Economy
Finnair secures deal to increase flights to Asia over Siberia
Finnair CEO eyes more A321 planes; targets Asian traffic
Business & Economy
Finnair CEO eyes more A321 planes; targets Asian traffic

Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry

Updated 16 December 2020
Argaam

Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry

Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry
  • The targets include providing usufruct housing to the most-needy families
Updated 16 December 2020
Argaam

The Kingdom’s housing targets for 2021 include continuing to pump more units from off-plan sales to the beneficiaries of Sakani program, the Saudi Ministry of Finance said in the 2021 budget statement.

The targets include providing usufruct housing to the most-needy families, and stimulating factories producing housing units to attract modern and futuristic building technologies in order to raise production capacity, reduce costs and raise quality.

The Ministry of Housing also targets developing mechanisms to regulate the off-plan sale market with the aim of increasing the number of real estate units for the sale and leasing system; protecting the rights of beneficiaries, investors, and developers; and providing support for those who have failed to repay subsidized housing finance installments for those undergoing exceptional, temporary circumstances that are expected to disappear.

This is in addition to continuing to provide financial support for the beneficiaries of the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund to support financing profits at a maximum of SR500,000 ($489,666) for the beneficiary families.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: property real estate Saudi Arabia

Related

Housing boost for more than 300,000 Saudi families
Saudi Arabia
Housing boost for more than 300,000 Saudi families
Saudi housing minister hands over new Riyadh units to tenants in Sakani program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi housing minister hands over new Riyadh units to tenants in Sakani program

Latest updates

Finland plans to help Finnair with $486 million loan
Finland plans to help Finnair with $486 million loan
‘Lock down,’ says Italy adviser, as coronavirus deaths head for wartime levels
‘Lock down,’ says Italy adviser, as coronavirus deaths head for wartime levels
Russia scales back COVID-19 screening amid surging cases
Iran’s Rouhani says he is happy that ‘lawless’ Trump is leaving office
Iran’s Rouhani says he is happy that ‘lawless’ Trump is leaving office
European nations tighten virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow
European nations tighten virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.