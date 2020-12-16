You are here

  • Home
  • From education to real estate, UK looking for closer Saudi ties

From education to real estate, UK looking for closer Saudi ties

The biannual meeting of the Saudi-British Joint Business Council, hosted by the Council of Saudi Chambers. (Supplied)
The biannual meeting of the Saudi-British Joint Business Council, hosted by the Council of Saudi Chambers. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c6g3y

Updated 16 December 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

From education to real estate, UK looking for closer Saudi ties

The biannual meeting of the Saudi-British Joint Business Council, hosted by the Council of Saudi Chambers. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi said there are a myriad of opportunities where the two Kingdoms can cooperate across different sectors
Updated 16 December 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: From investments in multi-billion-dollar megaprojects and online learning, to fintech and green financing, there are many sectors Saudi Arabia and the UK see as opportunities for growth, especially as the latter prepares to leave the EU and adopt a more global, independent trade outlook.

Speaking at the biannual meeting of the Saudi-British Joint Business Council, hosted by the Council of Saudi Chambers, Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi said there are a myriad of opportunities where the two Kingdoms can cooperate across different sectors.

Dr. Emad Al-Thukair, chair of the Saudi-British Joint Business Council, told the virtual event that in a post-Brexit world “there are huge opportunities of cooperation between the Kingdom and the UK in the health, education and energy sectors.”

Prof. Lilac Al-Safadi, president of Saudi Electronic University, highlighted opportunities in the distance education sector, pointing out that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan emphasizes innovation and education as fundamental drivers for social and economic growth.

“COVID-19 alone did not create the transformation of e-learning in KSA. Underlying factors have driven the education transformation before COVID-19. These were continuously changing job market needs, the acceleration of technology diffusion and ease of deployment in the country, and the leadership’s determination to lead digital transformation and raise the efficiency of government spending,” Al-Safadi said.

She said that a recent study by the OECD in collaboration with Harvard University recognized Saudi Arabia as one of the countries best prepared to respond to educational emergencies.

Al-Safadi said that the Kingdom’s digital readiness, its training of teachers to use modern educational tools, and the cooperative relationship the Kingdom’s educators enjoy within the wider social community were behind the result.

Ajlan Al-Ajlan, chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers, said the Kingdom has seen unprecedented economic reforms since the launch of the Vision 2030 and Saudi megaprojects. He said NEOM city, Qiddiya entertainment development and the tourism-focused Red Sea Project are “physical manifestations” of the Kingdom’s reforms.

“There are copious opportunities in the education, healthcare and fintech sectors. Our British partners are invited to explore these promising investment opportunities,” he added.

One of the megaprojects presented during the investment segment was the Red Sea Project. Announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017, the first phase of the flagship project is due to open in 2022. When completed in 2030, the coastal development will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Al-Ajlan stressed the importance of the Saudi-British partnership, describing it as “unique.” Echoing his words, Baroness Symons, co-chair of the Saudi-British Joint Business Council, said the Saudi-British economic relationship is “strong and evolving,” commending the Kingdom’s recent presidency of the G20 Summit and the contributions it made to support global economic recovery.

Lord Mayor of the City of London Alderman William Russell also highlighted fintech and green financing opportunities in both countries, emphasizing London’s expertise in the sectors.

Topics: business economy UK Saudi Arabia Education real estate

Related

UK-Saudi council discusses enhanced investment, trade
Saudi Arabia
UK-Saudi council discusses enhanced investment, trade
Brexit: No negative effect on Saudi-UK trade ties
Saudi Arabia
Brexit: No negative effect on Saudi-UK trade ties

UAE minister hails progress in clean energy sector

Updated 16 December 2020
Benedict Spence

UAE minister hails progress in clean energy sector

UAE minister hails progress in clean energy sector
  • Al-Mazrouei praises country’s partnerships with UK, Israel in discussion on future of renewables
Updated 16 December 2020
Benedict Spence

LONDON: Emirati-British ties, and the UAE’s new relationship with Israel, will help forge a global path toward a more environmentally friendly future, the UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a virtual panel hosted by the Emirates Society and attended by Arab News, he was joined by his UK counterpart Kwasi Kwarteng and Mohammed Jameel Al-Ramahi, CEO of Abu Dhabi-based Masdar, a global leader in renewable energy and sustainable urban development. 

Al-Mazrouei said: “In the late 70s, I was living in a tent without electricity. It’s quite remarkable what happened to the country in the past 50 years. I think everyone has an appreciation of the value of energy because we were living on kerosene lamps.”

He added: “I think the tendency to use renewable energy is progressing. We’re seeing it in the houses we’re building as a government, and now we start to integrate solar (energy) into those houses that we give to the people.”

Al-Mazrouei said greater focus on renewables is leading to tangible results in terms of scope of use and value for money.

“We started in 2017 looking at the next 30 years with a strategy for the Emirates, the UAE Energy Strategy. Back then, we were almost relying 100 percent on natural gas. We committed to diversify up to 50 percent of energy sources to become zero emissions, and the majority of it is going to be solar,” he added.

“Because of the largescale projects and the long-term private and government relationships, we managed to reduce the cost to as low as $0.135 per kilowatt hour. A few years ago, we were talking about $0.5,” he said. 

“Our strategy is not just to utilize renewable energy but also to capture CO2 (carbon dioxide) from industrial projects. And we have the Gulf’s first commercial carbon capture and utilization scheme, where we capture around 800,000 tons of CO2, and we inject it as a replacement for natural gas into one of our oil fields. After that success, we’re committed to go for 5 million tons by 2030.”

Central to that progress, Al-Mazrouei said, is international cooperation, with the UK and Israel prominent in his comments.

Al-Ramahi concurred, highlighting future partnerships with Israeli companies in fields such as water desalination — a vital but costly and environmentally harmful process — in which, Kwarteng said, Israel and the UAE are “streets ahead” of many others in the region. 

Al-Ramahi said: “Masdar led the pilot Ghantoot water desalination program, where we assessed more than 20 water technologies globally. At that time, sadly, we didn’t have the Abraham Accords. We’d received a lot of interest from Israeli technology companies, but at that time we were unable to invite them. We (now) look forward to working closely with our Israeli friends in developing renewable energy programs both in Israel and elsewhere.”

Al-Mazrouei said: “We’re relying on desalinated water, more than 90 percent, and we’re trying to reduce the cost, and also the CO2 emissions associated with the different technologies in desalination. We agreed with Israel that we’d work together to try to maximize the efficiency and reduce the cost as much as possible.”

Al-Ramahi touched upon Masdar’s relationships with several UK bodies, universities and startups as evidence of the importance of the relationship between the two nations in leading the global energy revolution. 

“We’ve made strategic investments around the world, in projects totaling £15 billion ($20.23 billion),” he said. 

“Outside the UAE, our largest investment portfolio is in the UK; we’ve invested in renewable energy projects totaling close to £4 billion and over 1 gigawatt of energy. These projects power approximately 1 million homes, and are helping to reduce the UK’s CO2 emissions by almost 2 million tons per year, equivalent to removing around 430,000 cars from the roads,” he added.

“We’re a true believer that a sustainable future requires investment in educational institutions, in research and development, in youth directly. I believe we’ve demonstrated this by investing in the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre in (the University of) Manchester,” he said. 

“We’ve made these investments due to the commitment of the UK in providing the right platforms, stable policies, and a transparent process that international investors like Masdar look for.”

Al-Mazrouei said: “We’re very proud of the projects that we’ve done together in the UK, and we’re committed to do more in helping the diversification of the UK energy landscape.”

He added: “We have common interests with the UK in developing a hydrogen strategy … We’re also keen on developing technology, and are looking forward to cooperating with the UK in nuclear (energy) as well.”

Topics: UAE Suhail Al-Mazrouei

Related

UAE confirms 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Middle-East
UAE confirms 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Latest updates

Late speeding penalty stuns Al-Attiyah and hands Sainz Hail Baja 2 victory
Lewandowski hopes to break Messi, Ronaldo monopoly as world’s ‘Best’
Antetokounmpo agrees on record five-year deal with Bucks
Pakistan’s ancient form of wrestling threatened by ‘obsession for cricket’
Arab region braced for challenge of coronavirus vaccine distribution
News that several COVID-19 vaccines are passing advanced trials and getting licensed for use has been met with relief and jubilation, but the challenge will be distributing them in the Middle East. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.