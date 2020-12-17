You are here

  • Home
  • 9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Short Url

https://arab.news/gavae

Updated 12 sec ago
Argaam

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
  • Arab National Bank (ANB) signed a bancassurance distribution agreement with Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co.
  • Brent crude on Thursday gained 50 cents to reach $51.58 per barrel
Updated 12 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Thursday.

1) Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s (SABIC) board of directors recommended a 15 percent cash dividend (SR1.5 per share) for the second half of 2020, amounting to SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion).

2) Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance (Wafa Insurance) received, on Nov. 9, the document of final judgement on financial restructuring from Riyadh Commercial Court.

3) National Building & Marketing Co. canceled the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with Etihad Al Kharj Metal Casting Co. as the two parties failed to implement the acquisition terms.

4) Arab National Bank (ANB) signed a bancassurance distribution agreement with Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co., a related party.

5) Al Mashaar REIT received a notification from Eskan Development & Investment Co. (Amnest Group), tenant of Eskan Tower 5, requesting the termination of the rent contract on Dec. 27, 2021.

6) Hail Cement Co.’s board of directors decided to pay early and in full the balance amount of the loan from the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF).

7) Seera Group Holding’s shareholders will vote, on Jan.7, 2021, on electing a new board of directors for the next three-year term, starting March 29, 2021.

8) Wafrah for Industry & Development Co.’s shareholders will vote, on Jan. 14, 2021, on the dismissal of the board of directors and audit committee members.

9) Brent crude on Thursday gained 50 cents to reach $51.58 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 47 cents to reach $48.29/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Related

Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%
Business & Economy
Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%
Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO and board member of Tadawul, confirmed the long-awaited share sale will take place after 2021, depending on the progress of initial preparations. (Screenshot/Supplied)
Business & Economy
Tadawul listing after 2021 highlights Saudi IPO resurgence

COVID-19 sees 36,447 new online stores launched in Saudi Arabia

Updated 17 December 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

COVID-19 sees 36,447 new online stores launched in Saudi Arabia

COVID-19 sees 36,447 new online stores launched in Saudi Arabia
  • As the economy moved online, there was a 171% surge in digital businesses and opportunities
Updated 17 December 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: The number of electronic or online stores in Saudi Arabia has increased 171 percent compared to last year as consumers embraced e-commerce during the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Trade Majid Al-Qasabi said on Wednesday.

The minister said that the number of supermarkets that provided home delivery services in the Kingdom had increased from just three before the pandemic to 14 afterwards.

“During the pandemic, 36,447 e-shops were launched in the past nine months. The crisis has given rise to opportunity to entrepreneurs through delivery, storage units and shipment transportation,” he said.

Speaking on Wednesday during a webinar to discuss the themes of the Kingdom’s 2021 budget and the lessons learned during 2020, the minister highlighted the flexibility of Saudi traders in the private sector, and how that helped to keep the supply chain afloat.

“The trading system transformed into electronic trade. In response, many traders shifted to supplying through electronic services to keep up with demand,” he said.

The Kingdom injected SR218 billion ($58.13 billion) into the private sector to help companies support their employees.

In return, the private sector cooperated with governmental entities to make sure services were maintained throughout the supply chain and to keep prices at a reasonable level.

One of the minister’s main concerns has been the effect of the pandemic on food reserves and the Kingdom’s reliance on imported produce.

The Kingdom imports much of its food sources, with 75 percent of the rice in the country coming from overseas.

“If for any reason during the pandemic this country had decided to not meet that supply, whether due to pricing or for safety measures, that created a high-risk situation,” he said.

The pandemic helped the ministry pinpoint these flaws and then create preventive measures to counter them, such as bringing in different suppliers or finding replacement sources.

The ministry has also set about combating those profiteering from the crisis and increasing prices. Inspectors completed 370,000 field inspections across the Kingdom and penalized more than 5,000 businesses “in order to protect the consumer.”

Topics: COVID-19 Online stores

Related

Saudi online grocery shoppers to get helping hand from Carrefour robots
Business & Economy
Saudi online grocery shoppers to get helping hand from Carrefour robots

Latest updates

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Alarm bells ring again at UN over humanitarian crisis in Syria
One year later, New Delhi continues to drag its heels on controversial citizenship law
SR80k worth of prizes for Saudi calligraphy contest
Netflix series inspires Saudis to check out chess

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.