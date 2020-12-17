You are here

Huawei: Creating new value through innovations in 5G, AI & cloud to support Vision 2030

Huawei: Creating new value through innovations in 5G, AI & cloud to support Vision 2030
(Supplied)
Updated 17 December 2020
Huawei: Creating new value through innovations in 5G, AI & cloud to support Vision 2030

Huawei: Creating new value through innovations in 5G, AI & cloud to support Vision 2030
During Huawei Day KSA 2020 — held online on Dec. 16 and exploring the key theme of “Creating New Value Together” — thought leaders from across the government and enterprise sectors shared the latest developments in digital transformation, and outlined the newest information and communications technology (ICT) products and solutions. Simply put, the event opened the door to the possibilities of the digital world, serving as an effective platform for business and strategic dialogue.

Opening the event, Terry He, CEO of Huawei Saudi Arabia, outlined the company’s vision in a keynote titled “Hi, Intelligent Saudi.” He elaborated on how Vision 2030 has now entered the second five-year development plan, and would open the age of intelligence for governments and enterprises in Saudi Arabia. As a global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei offers a diverse range of innovative ICT products and solutions, and has extensive experience working in the government and enterprise domains.

During the event, it was noted that, according to OpenSignal, experience tests have been conducted in 12 leading 5G countries, and that Saudi Arabia ranked No. 1 in terms of average download rate and user experience improvement. Huawei has worked with operators and partners to achieve an optimal 5G user experience. Together with its partners, Huawei will continue working to bring 5G into even more industries — such as oil and gas, power, government, and healthcare — meeting the different requirements of diverse customers.

Other highlights from Huawei Day KSA 2020 included the announcement that Huawei will increase investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) field in Saudi Arabia. On Oct. 22, Huawei signed a strategic partnership with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) at the Global AI Summit to support the development of Arabic language optical character recognition (OCR) and automatic speech recognition (ASR) AI services. The partnership also covered the development of local AI talent, and the establishment of a national AI capability platform.

During the day, Huawei Cloud officially launched its services in the Middle East. Cloud is the most suitable platform to unleash computing power today. This will provide cost-effective cloud services for all industries across the region, including Saudi Arabia. CEO He said that with the collaborative development of 5G, cloud, AI, computing, and industrial applications, the country can unleash the incredible potential of digital technologies, and create new value for governments and enterprises, working together with Huawei to embrace the digital economy and a smart society.

In a panel discussion under the theme of “Innovative ICT Empowers Smart Cities,” Dr. Noha Ahmed Al-Harthi, technology lead for technology and digital sector of NEOM, said: “NEOM’s ambition is to build the world’s first truly digitally sustainable and cognitive environment which will be the engine for not only Saudi, but also the region and the entire world. From the technology view, its foundation should have three core capabilities: Connectivity, compute, and contextualize. We need technology providers like Huawei who can contribute to that.”

During the event, Fouad Alsherebi, chairman of Nesma Telecom and Technology, shared stories about the company’s cooperation with Huawei. Nesma is one of the leading companies in Saudi Arabia in communications technology and energy infrastructure, with a team of highly-skilled experts who have both the required experience and the know-how to meet the needs of clients and markets. In 2020, Huawei and Nesma won a major project as well as several other strategic projects in NEOM. Alsherebi said that Nesma hoped to continue to enhance the two companies’ partnership, develop even better digital service solutions, and help Saudi Arabia achieve its digital transformation goals.

Topics: Huawei Saudi Arabia

Voice technology boosts efficiency, saves time at Nahdi

Voice technology boosts efficiency, saves time at Nahdi

Voice technology boosts efficiency, saves time at Nahdi
Nahdi Medical Company (NMC), Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy retail chain and leading healthcare provider, is the first company in the Kingdom to implement Honeywell’s pioneering voice-picking technology in its Abha Distribution Center (ADC).

Spanning across an area of over 11,000 square feet, the center supplies more than 200 pharmacies and serves the growing demands of the local communities — predominantly young families — in the southern region.

Honeywell Voice allows warehouse employees to work both “hands-free” and “eyes-free” by using a wearable mobile device that utilizes “text-to-speech” and “speech-to-text” technology. This provides audible instructions to the operators — guiding mobile workers through warehouse facilities, directing them to the next location and supporting them through the required tasks or steps to complete each process.

NMC CEO Yasser Joharji said: “Amidst the unprecedented national lockdown due to COVID-19, we at Nahdi introduced pioneering technology that allowed for seamless delivery of essential health and medical supplies to our local communities across the southern region under the challenging circumstances. We are proud to be the first in the Kingdom to introduce Honeywell Voice in our distribution center in Abha, as we continue to foster the sector’s digital transformation in line with Vision 2030 and strive to exceed our guests’ expectations, everyday.”

Sayed Al-Sayed, Nahdi supply chain applications manager, said: “Within 45 minutes, our employees are comprehensively trained and ready to use their wearable devices. This is a significant operational benefit, compared to the eight-hour training session required for a standard induction. This allows us to accelerate delivery of products with precision, making a greater difference to the life of every guest we serve.”

Honeywell’s voice technology is supplemented by Oracle’s Cloud WMS software. Following a remote tech-implementation model due to the pandemic, NMC, with the support of Inspirage, an integrated supply chain specialist firm in Saudi Arabia, and SNS, a software implementation company specializing in supply chain innovation and digitization, was able to successfully deliver the complex execution of this new technology.

Within less than three months of introducing the Honeywell Voice and Oracle Cloud WMS technologies, Nahdi achieved incredible operational results, which include: Increased sustainability, by reducing the consumption of paper in the facility; increased accuracy, by ensuring products are delivered to the customers without any errors; increased efficiency, by reducing processing time and delivering products faster; and increased control, by monitoring the expiry dates on products leading to less wastage and loss of revenue.

