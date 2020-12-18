KSRelief responds to appeal to help conjoined Yemeni twins

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center said on Friday that will study the condition of newly-born conjoined twins in Yemen.

The announcement was made in response to the urgent humanitarian appeal launched by Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa regarding the difficult health conditions of the twins, the center said on Twitter.

The Saudi-based humanitarian agency said it would examine their case with consultants specialized in such cases in the Kingdom and the extent of which they could possibly provide treatment for them and the options of performing separation surgery.

In response to the urgent humanitarian appeal made by Al Sabeen Maternal Hospital in #Sanaa, on the case of conjoined twins, #KSrelief states its readiness to have their case examined by medical professionals in Saudi Arabia and look into possibility of separating them pic.twitter.com/6DR3xe6bQR — KSrelief (@KSRelief_EN) December 18, 2020

“This response comes as an extension of the humanitarian and pioneering role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the great efforts it has made to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people in all its governorates and regions without exception,” a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.