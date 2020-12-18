You are here

KSRelief responds to appeal to help conjoined Yemeni twins

A nurse attends to newly born conjoined twins in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Dec. 18, 2020. (Reuters)
A nurse attends to newly born conjoined twins in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Dec. 18, 2020. (Reuters)
Newly born conjoined twins lie in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Dec. 18, 2020. (Reuters)
Newly born conjoined twins lie in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Dec. 18, 2020. (Reuters)
A nurse attends to newly born conjoined twins in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Dec. 18, 2020. (Reuters)
A nurse attends to newly born conjoined twins in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Dec. 18, 2020. (Reuters)
Newly born conjoined twins lie in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Dec. 18, 2020. (SPA)
Newly born conjoined twins lie in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Dec. 18, 2020. (SPA)
Newly born conjoined twins lie in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Dec. 18, 2020. (Reuters)
Newly born conjoined twins lie in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Dec. 18, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

KSRelief responds to appeal to help conjoined Yemeni twins

KSRelief responds to appeal to help conjoined Yemeni twins
  • The urgent humanitarian appeal launched by Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa
  • KSRelief will examine options of performing separation surgery
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center said on Friday that will study the condition of newly-born conjoined twins in Yemen.
The announcement was made in response to the urgent humanitarian appeal launched by Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa regarding the difficult health conditions of the twins, the center said on Twitter.
The Saudi-based humanitarian agency said it would examine their case with consultants specialized in such cases in the Kingdom and the extent of which they could possibly provide treatment for them and the options of performing separation surgery.

“This response comes as an extension of the humanitarian and pioneering role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the great efforts it has made to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people in all its governorates and regions without exception,” a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.

 

Crown prince thanks ‘brilliant’ health workers battling virus

Updated 18 December 2020
Arab News

Crown prince thanks 'brilliant' health workers battling virus

Crown prince thanks ‘brilliant’ health workers battling virus
  • Crown prince commended workers in Saudi health and pharmaceutical sectors
  • Minister of Health thanked the crown prince for his support and care that workers receive
Updated 18 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended his thanks and appreciation on Friday to all workers in the health and pharmaceutical sectors, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The crown prince commended the “health team who worked in a professional and brilliant manner in confronting the new coronavirus pandemic during the last period,” the statement said.
Minister of Health, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, said he appreciated the support and care that the workers in the health and pharmaceutical sectors receive from the crown prince, and the meticulous and continuous follow-up that the prince does out of concern for human health in the Kingdom.

