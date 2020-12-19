You are here

'Techtionary' launched to enrich Arabic language

‘Techtionary’ launched to enrich Arabic language
Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 December 2020
SPA

‘Techtionary’ launched to enrich Arabic language

‘Techtionary’ launched to enrich Arabic language
  • The ThinkTech initiative was launched in September 2018 to exploring help the Kingdom keep pace with the latest technology, achieve sustainable development and help the government achieve its Vision 2030 goals
RIYADH: ThinkTech, an initiative of the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, launched “Techtionary,” a glossary of technical terms in Arabic to mark International Arabic Day.
The launch of the glossary is part of the Saudi government’s efforts to preserve, promote and enrich the Arabic language. The glossary contains Arabic terms for different technical words currently in use in digital technology.
It is available in an interactive PDF version and an electronic dictionary accessible via the link http://techtionary.thinktech.sa/. Authorities will soon launch a mobile app as well. The glossary will serve as a reference for school students, teachers and entrepreneurs.
Faris Al-Saqabi, the assistant undersecretary for future skills and digital knowledge at the ministry, said the glossary aims to enrich the Arabic language and introduce the latest technical terminology into the language to help boost the ongoing digital revolution.
The ThinkTech initiative was launched in September 2018 to exploring help the Kingdom keep pace with the latest technology, achieve sustainable development and help the government achieve its Vision 2030 goals.

 

