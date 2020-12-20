Saudization rises to over 30% in industrial sector, says minister

RIYADH: The Saudization rate in the industrial sector rose to more than 30 percent exceeding the previous target percentage of 25 percent as investors are convinced of employing nationals, Bandar AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, told Al Arabiya TV Channel.
He added that the industrial sector created over 35,000 jobs in 2020, more than one third of which was occupied by Saudi males and females.
The ministry monitors data accurately to know the jobs offered to nationals in the sector, AlKhorayef said.
He added that more than 800 new licenses were issued in 2020, with investments exceeding SR21 billion ($5.6 billion), noting that such figures reflect the sector’s strong ability to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.
