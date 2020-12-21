You are here

  • Home
  • New fintech startup offers chance to jump on property ladder from $544

New fintech startup offers chance to jump on property ladder from $544

New fintech startup offers chance to jump on property ladder from $544
1 / 3
Stake is based in the FinTech Hive in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC). (File/AFP)
New fintech startup offers chance to jump on property ladder from $544
2 / 3
Manar Mahmassani, a co-founder of Stake and a former Managing Director at Falcon Group and Vice President at Deutsche Bank. (Supplied)
New fintech startup offers chance to jump on property ladder from $544
3 / 3
Rami Tabbarra, a co-founder of Stake and a former Senior Vice President of Sales at developer DAMAC. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g72uk

Updated 21 December 2020
Shane McGinley

New fintech startup offers chance to jump on property ladder from $544

New fintech startup offers chance to jump on property ladder from $544
  • Stake is based in Dubai but backed by Saudi money and aiming to expand into the Kingdom soon
Updated 21 December 2020
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: A new Dubai real estate fintech startup, which is being backed by a Saudi national, is aiming to offer investors the chance to get on the property ladder from as little as 2,000 dirham ($544).

Launching today, Stake is based in the FinTech Hive in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC). It was established by co-founders Rami Tabbarra, a former senior vice president of sales at developer DAMAC, and Manar Mahmassani, a former managing director at Falcon Group and vice president at Deutsche Bank.

Stake allows investors to buy shares in a property in Dubai and earn regular returns in the form of quarterly dividends. The entry level for investors is 2,000 dirham, all the way up to a third of the value of an individual property.

The co-founders came up with the idea two years ago and began seeking funding in March, just as the coronavirus pandemic hit. They have raised $2 million so far, with another round of funding currently taking place.

One of the backers is from Saudi Arabia and the company is aiming to expand outside Dubai to the Kingdom in the near future.

“Saudi Arabia is a big market for us. We believe there is huge potential there, so it is on our roadmap. We will start looking at getting some Saudi investors on board and onto our platform within the first year,” Tabbarra told Arab News.

“One of our investors is a Saudi national, in the platform, actually in the company . . . He’s a strategic investor, part of that is (to) actually scale into Saudi Arabia very soon.”

Stake is currently focused on built properties, not off-plan, and residential buildings in prime locations such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Business Bay.

While COVID has seen a slowdown in many sectors, Tabbarra said it has been good for real estate investors as it now means there are opportunities for those looking to buy.

“We’re close to the bottom of the market. You’re seeing the prices that are below replacement cost so you can actually buy things today for cheaper than it costs to build. But, you know, it’s a great time to get into the market. We see this as an opportunity to buy some great real estate that are actually yielding numbers that are higher than anywhere else in the world,” he said.

Topics: startup

Related

Special The Saudi startup that’s taking a creative approach to humanitarian work photos
Saudi Arabia
The Saudi startup that’s taking a creative approach to humanitarian work
Startup of the Week: Helping people achieve their health goals with the help of science photos
Food & Health
Startup of the Week: Helping people achieve their health goals with the help of science

Women make up majority of 800m unbanked Muslim population

Updated 21 December 2020
RUA'A ALAMERI

Women make up majority of 800m unbanked Muslim population

Women make up majority of 800m unbanked Muslim population
  • UK-based digital banking firm says the majority of 1.7 billion unbanked adults are Muslims
Updated 21 December 2020
RUA'A ALAMERI

DUBAI: Women make up the majority of the 800 million global Muslim population who are unbanked (people without a bank account), according to a digital banking firm, leaving them without basic financial services, and putting their social rights at risk.

Zeiad Idris, the CEO of UK-based digital banking platform Algbra, told Arab News that it is common in Muslim communities for men to take charge of the household’s finances. “In our (Muslim) communities it’s not uncommon for the male member of the family to hold the bank account in their name and control the family’s finances,” he said, adding that empowering women by giving them ease of access to financial services would lead to enhanced economic development.

Research published by the World Economic Forum has found that gender inequality is higher in countries that have low GDPs. According to Algbra, 29 percent more women are unbanked in Bangladesh compared to men, while in Egypt the difference is 11 percentage points.

Abbas Basrai, partner and head of financial services in the lower Gulf for finance giant KPMG, also says that financial independence is vital for women.

“Discriminatory inheritance legislation in many countries, as well as women’s vulnerability to abuse, makes it particularly critical that they can access their own finances to safeguard their independence, safety and quality of life,” Basrai said.

The misinterpretation of Islamic law and a lack of knowledge about inheritance rights are major hurdles to improving women’s independence, experts said.

Co-author of a report on women and land in the Muslim world, Rafic Khouri, said that “inheritance rights are often misinterpreted,” leading to women being excluded from inheritance.

In Islamic law, a woman’s inheritance share is generally half that of a man, although in some rare cases they might get an equal or larger share than a male relative, the report said.

Daisy Khan, the founder of Women’s Islamic Initiative in Spirituality and Equality (WISE), a global network of Muslim women committed to peacebuilding and gender equality, argued that discouraging women from having an equal say in the finances is a denial of their human rights.

“If a woman is completely dependent on others for her financial future, her life is regulated, preventing her from leading a life of fulfilment,” the award-winning speaker, author and activist said.

The World Bank claims that the Middle East and North Africa – which has Muslim majority populations – has the widest gender gap in bank account ownership with only 35 percent of women having bank accounts compared with 52 percent of men.

Having more women incorporated into the economy would also have an impact of GDP, according to research by the International Finance Corporation. The research quoted findings by McKinsey that “if women participated in the economy on the same basis as men, it would add $12 trillion, or 11 percent, to the 2025 annual global GDP.”

The World Bank also states that basic financial services and a strengthening women’s role in finance is one of the keys to boosting economic growth.

Khan claimed that robbing women of their financial independence “does grave disservice to Muslim nations for no nation can truly be built without the participation of all its citizens, both men and women.”

When it comes to figures regarding the unbanked population in the world, it is not just Muslim women who are at a disadvantage, it is Muslims in general as they are the biggest group globally left without banking services. This is despite the growth in Islamic finance, which has been forecast to be worth $3.8 trillion by 2022.

Muslims account for 47 percent of the world’s 1.7 billion adult unbanked population. According to Algbra, 12 of the 15 most underbanked countries in the world are either Muslim-majority or have a significant Muslim population.

In the Arab world in 2018, 52 percent of men had a bank account and only 35 percent of women, according to the World Bank.

With the widespread use of smartphones, the fintech wave could help bring Islamic finance to a larger market, including women.

“In an increasingly digitalized world, banks allow for greater accessibility and enhanced operational efficiencies, with account holders benefiting from the ability to make different forms of payment and move towards a cashless society,” Gulf KPMG head Basrai said.

However, many Muslims limit their use of financial services due to the market’s failure to provide services that comply with the “faith-based requirements of those consumers,” the co-founders of Algbra said.

Around 34 percent of adults in Afghanistan and 27 percent in Iraq and Tunisia said religious concerns have prevented them from accessing financial services, a 2018 Thomson Reuters study found. A World Bank report published in 2017 said that 13 percent of those in Pakistan cited religious reasons, while in Turkey it was 19 percent.

Offering Shariah-compliant loans helped to boost application rates from 18 to 22 percent in Muslim majority countries such as Jordan, US think-tank Brookings said in 2017, citing a study by Dean Karlan, professor of economics at Yale University.

“Ensuring the population is banked enables economies to quickly process the unimaginably large volume of transactions that transpire in goods, labor, and capital markets,” Basrai said.

Topics: economy banking Middle East economy

Latest updates

Beirut’s traditional buildings inspire festive decorations
Beirut’s traditional buildings inspire festive decorations
‘Sesame Street’ unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children
‘Sesame Street’ unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children
Oman to prohibit entry and exit from all ports starting Tuesday for one week
Oman to prohibit entry and exit from all ports starting Tuesday for one week
Turkish court sentences Kurdish ex-MP to 22 years in jail
Turkish court sentences Kurdish ex-MP to 22 years in jail
Bella Hadid pokes fun at herself after style ranking
Bella Hadid pokes fun at herself after style ranking

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.