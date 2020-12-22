You are here

Pound falls as investors flee to dollar after disrupted freight

Pound falls as investors flee to dollar after disrupted freight
A string of countries around the world banned travelers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain. (AFP)
Updated 22 December 2020
Reuters

Pound falls as investors flee to dollar after disrupted freight

Pound falls as investors flee to dollar after disrupted freight
  • The dollar climbed against major peers on Monday
Updated 22 December 2020
Reuters

LONDON: The British pound and the euro fell on Monday as investors sought refuge in the dollar, after a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain shut down much of the United Kingdom and disrupted international freight.

Sterling fell as much as 2.5 percent against the dollar in morning trading with the yield on two-year British government bonds falling to a record low as Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought an emergency response to the crisis. European stock markets fell after most of Europe cut off transport with the UK, sowing chaos for families and companies just days before Britain exits the European Union.

“The British horror stories of a shortage of goods after a hard Brexit are taking on a whole new drive — for a completely different reason,” said Commerzbank strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann.

Adding to the pressure were growing fears the UK could crash out of its transition period out of the EU on Jan. 1. Britain said the EU should shift position to open the way to a post-Brexit trade deal, but there was no sign a breakthrough, notably on fishing rights.

“The EU offer over the weekend was a very generous one, and countries like France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Ireland are very unlikely to make a further offer,” Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told RTE Radio. The pound was down 1.91 percent to $1.3270 and losing ground against the euro, down 1.23 percent to 91.66 pence. The euro was also falling against the dollar, down 0.65 percent at $1.2175.

But unlike the pound, which faces structural challenges when it leaves — deal or no deal — the EU, the euro’s strength isn’t expected to suffer structurally, said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg.

“It’s a temporary setback in a longer trend,” he said, concerning the euro’s fall on Monday. He expects the currency to eventually resume its rise toward $1.25.

The pandemic stress in Europe overshadowed a weekend deal among US congressional leaders for a $900 billion coronavirus aid package.

The dollar climbed against major peers on Monday, with investors seeking its relative safety as many countries tightened COVID-19 lockdowns.

The dollar’s rebound comes after it sank to two-and-a-half-year lows last week, driven by optimism that vaccines would help revive global growth.

The dollar index gained 0.46 percent to 90.530, after touching 89.723 on Thursday for the first time since April 2018.

The riskier Antipodean currencies weakened at the start of the holiday-shortened trading week as investors rushed for haven assets.

The Aussie dollar dropped 1.52 percent to 75.09 US cents.

The US dollar gained 0.37 percent to 103.68 yen, another safe haven.

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 26 min 29 sec ago
Argaam

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
  • Brent crude on Tuesday declined 10 cents to reach $50.18 per barrel
Updated 26 min 29 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Naseej International Trading Co.’s shareholders approved, on Dec. 20, a 65.4 percent capital cut to SR61.63 million ($16.43 million) from SR178.16 million.

2) Al Rajhi REIT Fund signed, on Dec. 20, a SR254.5 million Shariah-compliant loan facility agreement with Al Rajhi Bank.

3) Arabian Aramco Total Services Co. partially redeemed SR141.7 million worth of sukuk, representing 3.78 percent of the sukuk’s original face value (scheduled semi-annually).

4) Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SPM) rights trading period ended Dec. 21, 2020.

5) Vodafone Group ended talks with Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) on selling 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt.

6) The General Authority for Competition (GAC) imposed a fine of SR10 million on stc Group, on violating Article 5 of the competition law.

7) National Company for Learning & Education (NCLE) shareholders are set to vote, on Jan. 13, on an 8 percent cash dividend for the fiscal year 2019/2020 ended Aug. 31, 2020, at SR0.8 per share.

8) Saudi Aramco Development Co., a subsidiary of oil giant Aramco, and Cognite signed an agreement to establish a joint venture as part of their strategic digitalization partnership.

9) Brent crude on Tuesday declined 10 cents to reach $50.18 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased $1.36 to reach $47.74/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Markets Saudi Arabia Tadawul

