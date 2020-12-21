You are here

Saudi project clears 1,346 more mines in Yemen
Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians. (SPA)
Updated 22 December 2020
SPA

  • Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to terrorize civilians
Updated 22 December 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 26 antipersonnel mines, 180 antitank mines, and 1,136 unexploded ordnance and 4 explosive devices — totaling 1,346 mines — during the third week of December.
A total of 205,853 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local demining engineers, equips them with modern equipment and also helps mine victims.
In June, KSrelief extended Masam’s contract for one year at a cost of $30 million. The project has 32 demining teams. Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran.  
Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to terrorize civilians.

Topics: Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM)

COVID-19 vaccination centers to open soon in parts of Saudi Arabia

Ninety percent of those registered through the app are between the ages of 20-60 years old. (AFP)
Updated 22 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

  • Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate is 97.75 percent
Updated 22 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Vaccine centers will soon open in Saudi Arabia’s western region and the Eastern Province, as part of the ongoing COVID-19 inoculation campaign from the Ministry of Health.
More than 440,000 people have signed up through the Sehaty app to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to the ministry. Ninety percent of those registered through the app are between the ages of 20-60 years old.
The ministry has identified those who should not get the vaccine. They are women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, women who plan on getting pregnant in the next two months, people who suffer from severe allergic reactions that require epinephrine injections, and those who have been infected by the virus in the past 90 days.
It has identified those who would be the first to receive the vaccination. They are obese people with a BMI exceeding 40, those who suffer from immunodeficiencies and/or are taking immunosuppressive drugs and those who suffer from chronic diseases such as asthma, chronic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and those with a history of strokes.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Kingdom reported 168 new cases on Monday.

• The number of active cases has dropped below 3,000.

• There were a further nine deaths due to complications from the virus.

“A quarter of those registered for the vaccine through the Sehaty app were women and we hope that more will register and trust the vaccine,” said Dr. Sami Almudarra, medical director for the ministry’s coronavirus vaccine program.
There were 168 new cases reported on Monday, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to 361,178.   The number of active cases has dropped below 3,000 as there are currently 2,958 patients seeking care, 410 of which are in critical care units.
Makkah region reported 45 new cases, Riyadh had 31 and the Eastern Province had 25.
There were 211 recoveries reported on Monday, raising the total number to 352,089. Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate is 97.75 percent.
There were a further nine deaths due to complications from the virus, increasing the death toll to 6,131.
Saudi Arabia continues to monitor and report confirmed cases through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. More than 10.6 million tests have been conducted so far, with a further 36,373 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Coronaviirus

