Saudi project clears 1,346 more mines in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 26 antipersonnel mines, 180 antitank mines, and 1,136 unexploded ordnance and 4 explosive devices — totaling 1,346 mines — during the third week of December.
A total of 205,853 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local demining engineers, equips them with modern equipment and also helps mine victims.
In June, KSrelief extended Masam’s contract for one year at a cost of $30 million. The project has 32 demining teams. Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran.
Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to terrorize civilians.
